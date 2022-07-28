Scottish castle boasting its own loch, Hollywood guests and linked infamous Scot hits the market

A stunning ‘A’ Grade II listed castle on the north shores of Bardowie Loch, complete with Scotland’s oldest original Stone Keep, extensive gardens and its own private jetty, has been put on the market for £2.25 million.

Buyers can buy one of Scotland’s most iconic homes, which has connections to the infamous laird Rob Roy MacGregor who made a fortune taking money from people in exchange for protection from thieves.

Bardowie Castle in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, offers eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms and two self-contained apartments, along with a mid-16th century stone tower and a whopping seven acres of loch frontage.

Another famous connection is actor Chris Pine, 38, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, who rented the castle for £20,000 a month while filming the Netflix production about Robert the Bruce – in which he played the lead role. Main role.

Bardowie Castle (pictured) was built in 1566 and has the oldest original Stone Keep also built in the mid-16th century

The property comes complete with seven acres of loch frontage with private views and its own decked jetty with boats

The extensive gardens are meticulously maintained and the walled gardens adjoin the patio with beautiful views

The patio overlooks the garden room (pictured above) which is accessed through the large open plan kitchen diner

The extensive grounds belonging to the castle have many outbuildings and a tennis court for leisure activities in the afternoon

It is accessed through the foyer with an adjoining snug and large kitchen and dining room which runs the full 40ft length of the original section of the chateau.

Next to the kitchen is the large family room with an original stone staircase leading to the large utility room and luggage room.

The first floor has a games room and formal drawing room with stunning lake views from floor-to-ceiling windows.

There is also a bedroom and the master suite which includes a master bedroom, adjoining dressing room and bathroom.

The master ensuite has his and hers sinks, a large double bed and an adjoining shower room complete with a sauna.

Upstairs is the master ensuite on the first floor, accessed through the dressing room, with his and hers washbasins, shower room and double bath

The sauna is also located in the master suite in the shower room and provides the perfect private space for a potential buyer to relax

The Great Hall is a two-storey room that is part of the original castle. The stone steps of the turret lead to the battlements

The second floor has a further four bedrooms, three with ensuites and two with dressing rooms.

A hidden stone staircase takes you to the original keep known as the Great Hall, which is two stories high and has a turreted staircase leading to the battlements.

The west wing of the house can be used as a self-contained apartment with a fully equipped gym or a possible double room, then an open plan kitchen, living room and shower room.

The other self-contained apartment is accessed through a separate entrance and comes complete with two en-suite bedrooms, kitchen and sitting area.

The second floor of the huge property has a further four bedrooms, three with ensuites and two with dressing rooms

The castle contains a large kitchen and dining room (pictured) that runs the full 40 feet length of the original portion of the building

The west wing of the house comes with a large open plan kitchen, lounge (pictured) and shower room with a fully fitted gym

The castle also offers excellent connections to other cities such as Edinburgh and Stirling and has excellent connections to the airports

The games room on the first floor of the property can also be used as a music room or separate lounge area

Clyde Property, Bearsdensaid the property was ‘a generational opportunity to acquire one of Scotland’s most iconic homes’.

Set in the lush greenery of the rolling countryside, the castle has the oldest lime-lined drive in all of Scotland.

Despite looking remote and isolated, the property is seven miles from Glasgow city center and less than three miles from a host of amenities.

