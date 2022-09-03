Scottish boxer stabbed his neighbour to death with a screwdriver in a row over noise

<!–

A Scottish boxer who stabbed his neighbor with a screwdriver in a row over noise, then told his own father he “committed the murder” faces life in prison after being convicted of murder.

Shane Young, 22, stabbed Richard Marshall 40 times with a screwdriver in his flat in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire in March last year.

The boxer then locked the victim in his apartment and fled the crime scene.

Richard Marshall, 33, was killed by Shane Young, 22, over a row over noise. Mr Marshall was stabbed 40 times by a screwdriver and broke every bone in his face

He now faces a life sentence after being found guilty yesterday at the High Court in Glasgow.

Betty, Mr. Marshall’s mother, waited outside for her son before seeing a man run out of the apartment building and investigate.

She said, “I got to the stairs and there was a big man with his hand on the door.

“He was covered in blood and I ran downstairs and slipped.”

The man then said to her, “Don’t say, don’t say, don’t say.”

Passers-by tried to reach Mr Marshall, but emergency services later forced the victim inside a pool of blood, but breathing.

Paramedics worked on him for 40 minutes, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell told the jury: “There seems to have been a bad feeling in the background due to noise or music.

“We know there was a bad feeling about noise.”

Young claimed that Mr. Marshall threatened him with a knife and used his “boxing training” to “take him down and escape.”

Mr Marshall was attacked at his flat in Blantyre (pictured), South Lanarkshire last March

He stated that he hit Mr Marshall twice, who fell and banged his head against objects.

The murder weapon was never recovered.

He added: ‘Mr Marshall was very aggressive and kept coming and I defended myself by knocking him to the side causing all the stab wounds.’

Young claimed he dropped his key during the struggle and went back to get it and found Mr Marshall was still moving.

He said, “It was folly to lock the door … I locked the door and ran.”

Mr Farrell stated that ‘this was not an escape, this was calculated.’

Young will be sentenced at the end of this month.