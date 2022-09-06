Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa, 48, NOT dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, 31

<!–

They raised eyebrows over the weekend after they were spotted on what appeared to be a double date.

But it turns out Larsa Pippen, 48, is not dating Marcus Jordan, 31, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

TMZ reported that the duo are purely friends who happen to be in a similar social circle.

All the duo was doing was just hanging out, the site reports.

Larsa and Jordan were hung out at the Zuma restaurant in downtown Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Initially, it was noted that the duo was on some sort of ‘double date’ with another couple, according to TMZ.

Sources said the couple spent 45 minutes with Zuma and showed no obvious signs of romance.

However, they added that Larsa became “shy” when she began to realize the cameras were on them.

Pippen opened a store this weekend at a local mall in Miami.

Marcus is the second oldest son of Michael. He played college basketball at the University of Central Florida, but did not turn pro after graduating with a degree in hospitality management in 2013.

Pippen has been associated with French Montana (pictured), NBA All-Star Ben Simmons and Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey since the divorce

Larsa was married to Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021, although both had filed for divorce years earlier.

Michael and Scottie were the 1 to 2 punch on what many consider to be the greatest basketball team in the history of the sport, the six-time champion Chicago Bulls, who won three consecutive titles in the 1990s.

The pair played together from 1987 to 1998, apart from Jordan’s brief retirement to play minor league baseball.

While they were a dynamic duo on the field, the ESPN documentary The Last Dance showed tensions between them.

Larsa Pippen has been associated with French Montana, NBA All-Star Ben Simmons and Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey since the divorce.

