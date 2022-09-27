Scottie Pippen’s ex Larsa Pippen, 48, spotted getting VERY cosy with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, 31

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s ex and Marcus, Michael Jordan’s son, continued to fuel romance rumors when they got extra cozy over the weekend at Rolling Loud.

The rumored couple definitely looked like an item when they cuddled in the video of the duo attending the New York music festival on Sunday.

Larsa, 48, even appeared to kiss Marcus, 31, on the cheek as she leaned over to whisper in his ear.

The duo definitely seemed to have a lot of chemistry because they were extra close to each other.

Larsa looked smitten as she held Marcus close before pulling back to dance next to him.

Then Marcus was seen holding Larsa from behind as they moved together to the beat.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ Larsa made no attempt to hide their relationship as the star hugged Marcus and rested her head on his chest.

Although it was reported earlier this month that the duo were just friends after being spotted together in Miami last week Us Weekly claimed that they were indeed dating.

The duo were spotted at Catch Steak in NYC, the site reported.

An onlooker told the publication: ‘They are definitely an item. As the evening wore on, it became clear to everyone in the restaurant that she really liked him.’

The source continued: “She hugged and kissed him, and by the end of dinner she was practically sitting on his lap. It became a bit of a spectacle for the spectators because it was quite distracting.’

Another insider claimed the pair are “dating and have spent more time together in recent weeks.”

But amid their alleged romance, the two have tried to keep a low profile.

Meanwhile: Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen was spotted on Monday with a mystery woman in Calabasas’ Erewhon

“They’re trying to keep it down because of the rift between Scottie and Michael,” the person said.

Speaking of the hit basketball documentary The Last Dance, Scottie wrote in his November 2021 memoir Unguarded, “They glorified Michael Jordan while not praising me and my proud teammates enough.”

The Netflix project was released in the spring of 2020. Scottie added in his book, “I expected a lot more. When I first heard about it over a year earlier, I couldn’t wait to tune in knowing it would feature rare footage.”

And he condemned his former teammate for the portrayal of the Bulls team, declaring: “Michael deserved a lot of the blame. The producers had given him editorial control over the final product.

‘Otherwise the doctor could not have been released. He was the leading man and the director.’

Jordan and Pippen raised eyebrows earlier this month after being spotted on what appeared to be a double date.

Subsequently, TMZ reported that the duo were purely friends who happened to be in a similar social circle.

Former Flame: Pippen was married to the Basketball Hall of Famer from 1997 to 2021, although both had filed for divorce years earlier. “They’re trying to keep it down because of the rift between Scottie and Michael,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday; pictured in 2015

They were hung out for 45 minutes at the Zuma restaurant in downtown Miami, sources said, and showed no overt signs of romance.

However, they added that Larsa became “shy” when she began to realize that cameras were set on them.

Meanwhile, Scottie Pippen was seen with a mystery woman going grocery shopping in Erewhon in Calabasas on Monday.

Marcus is the second oldest son of Michael. He played college basketball at the University of Central Florida, but did not turn pro after graduating with a degree in hospitality management in 2013.

Post-divorce: Pippen has been associated with French Montana (pictured), NBA All-Star Ben Simmons and Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey since the divorce

Sweet moment: Michael, seen here with Marcus at a 1993 Bulls game while Michael was retired and playing minor league baseball

Larsa was married to Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021, although both had filed for divorce years earlier.

Michael and Scottie were the 1 to 2 punch on what many consider to be the greatest basketball team in the history of the sport.

The pair played together from 1987 to 1998, apart from Jordan’s brief retirement to play minor league baseball.

While they were a dynamic duo on the field, the ESPN documentary The Last Dance showed tensions between them.

Larsa Pippen has been associated with French Montana, NBA All-Star Ben Simmons and Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey since the divorce.

Proud Dad: Seen Michael and Marcus Together at a Celebration of Marcus’ Shoe Shop, Trophy Room