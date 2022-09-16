Scottie Pippen poses for photos with Ian Poulter as he attends the latest LIV Golf event

As LIV Golf kicks off its fifth event of the season, about 50 miles outside of Chicago, they are welcomed by the Royal Family of Windy City.

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen posed for photos earlier this week and took part in the Saudi tour’s pro-am event.

Pippen even filmed a promotional video welcoming golfers and fans to Illinois poetically about the trials and tribulations of the game’s loneliness.

‘If you win, good for you. You have to do that’, says Pippen in the video. ‘You lose, look in the mirror. “Because that’s up to you.”

‘But the idea of ​​team play? At golf? Now that’s a game changer. Take it from me, being on a team can be quite rewarding,” he added, holding up his six NBA Championship rings.

NBA legend and Chicago Bulls icon Scottie Pippen posed for a photo with LIV’s Ian Poulter

Pippen snapped a photo with English golfer Ian Poulter on Friday, and Poulter posted the image to Twitter.

The caption read, “Two people who had success in Chicago,” and used the hashtags #ChicagoBulls and #Medinah, to remind American golf fans of the pain of the 2012 Ryder Cup collapse. Pippen was also seen kicking the Spaniard. Sergio Garcia overtook with a fist punch.

LIV has made it a point to use celebrities to showcase the events to local fans, especially local sporting icons. At their last event outside of Boston, Hall of Famer and former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz appeared in a video similar to Pippen’s.

On the business side of the LIV tour, things seem to be getting a little better. According to reports, LIV is in talks with Fox Sports to negotiate a media deal. The tour is currently broadcasting its events on its own.

LIV CEO Greg Norman has a history at Fox, where he worked as an analyst for them in the past. However, things didn’t end well when Norman was fired in 2015. The Aussie felt he was being blamed for the disappointing coverage at that year’s US Open.

Pippen helped welcome fans to LIV's event in Chicago

The Hall of Famer did more than just greet people and took part in the tour’s pro-am this week