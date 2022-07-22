Scott Parker wants Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore to compete with Mark Travers at Bournemouth

Bournemouth are considering a transfer for Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore.

Manager Scott Parker wants experienced competition for Mark Travers and Moore comes highly recommended.

Moore, 32, previously worked with England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale when the two were together at Sheffield United.

Experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore, 32,

Ramsdale further described Moore as the “perfect No. 2” because of the support and advice he was willing to pass on, as well as the competitive advantage.

Moore has established himself as Coventry City’s number one with 41 Championship appearances last season and is under contract until 2024.

Should Bournemouth strengthen their interest, he will have to make a major decision to give up his number one status for the prospect of fighting for a place in the Premier League.

Scott Parker wants to bring Moore in

Bournemouth gave Travers a new five-year contract in June to underline their confidence in him, but they know they urgently need another top goalkeeper to keep up with the competition.

Meanwhile, Coventry and Burnley have disagreed on a proposed move for Callum O’Hare.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder is a target for Vincent Kompany, but Coventry wants around £10 million.