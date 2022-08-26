<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anthony Albanese has launched an official investigation into Scott Morrison’s secret job scandal.

The investigation will be conducted by former Supreme Court Justice Virginia Bell, who will report to Attorney General Mark Dreyfus on Nov. 25.

Mr Albanese said the inquiry does not have the power of a royal commission to compel witnesses to cooperate, but he expects Mr Morrison to do so.

The former Prime Minister has secretly sworn in as Minister of Health, Finance, Resources, Interior and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021, without telling the public or the cabinet.

Legal advice from the Solicitor General to Mr Albanese said Mr Morrison’s moves were completely legal but ‘undermined’ the principle of responsible government.

Scott Morrison (pictured with wife Jenny) swore in as Secretary of Health, Finance, Resources, Home Affairs and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021, without telling the public or cabinet

Earlier this week, Mr. Albanian tried to speak out about any suggestions that his investigation is politically motivated.

“It should not be a political investigation, but an investigation with an eminent person with a legal background to consider all the implications,” he said on Tuesday.

But coalition MPs believe the prime minister is pursuing the issue for his own political gain.

Luke Howarth, Liberal MP for Petrie and Shadow Minister for Defense Industry, told the Daily Mail Australia: ‘Australians don’t want this negative policy.

‘Anthony Albanese is obsessed with Scott Morrison, which I find disturbing.

“He should continue to rule, stop looking in the rearview mirror and focus on his obligations, such as cutting energy bills by $275 a year.”

Anthony Albanese has tried to come up with suggestions that his research is politically motivated

Mr Albanese said he will ensure that all future ministerial appointments are made public.

But he said an investigation was still needed into “how and why” Morrison’s seizure of power took place.

“Clearly, we need to ensure that there is absolute confidence in our political system going forward,” he said on Tuesday.

Albanian has also called in a royal commission over the robot scandal of the former coalition government, which falsely demanded debt payments from vulnerable benefit recipients.

Comparisons have been made with when Tony Abbott called two royal commissions related to the former Labor government.

One examined Kevin Rudd’s 2009 Home Insulation Program, in which four Traditions were killed, and the other examined union corruption and included the interrogation of Julia Gillard’s 1990 former boyfriend, Bruce Wilson.