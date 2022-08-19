Scott Morrison spends hours replying to memes on Facebook

Scott Morrison spent hours creating and replying to memes on Facebook after labor experts said he will struggle to get a job in the private sector after the “minister for everything scandal.”

The former prime minister, who is still the MP for Cook, has not had much time on his hands since he took office as immigration minister in 2013.

He spent much of Thursday answering memes that mocked him after it was revealed that he secretly became Minister of Health, Finance, Resources, Interior and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021.

Hundreds of Australians joined in, joking that Mr Morrison had also become a model, loppers, NRL coach, jetboat captain, tiler and rock singer.

Mr Morrison replied to a meme showing tight jeans, a shirt and an Akubra hat by saying, “This is getting a little weird. But at home we laugh about it. I prefer the caps to the Akubras.”

Scott Morrison responded to a meme showing tight jeans, a shirt and an Akubra hat

He responded to another meme depicting him as a jet boat captain by writing, “Excited to be back in the tourism industry.”

Morrison was head of Tourism Australia until he was fired in 2006.

The former prime minister even had time to create his own meme and show him off as part of comedy group Sooshi Mango.

Sooshi Mango joked back that they appointed themselves ‘Minister of the Australian Tax Office’.

One of their jokes is that Australians of Italian descent are experts at lowering their tax bills.

Comedy group Sooshi Mango entered Scott Morrison’s meme with them (pictured), but hundreds of others weren’t amused

Jefford Tree Services of Melbourne joined in, sharing a photo on their Facebook page on Thursday of an arborist working on a tree that had been Photoshopped to get Mr Morrison’s face.

‘WHAT! SEE WHO JOIN THE TEAM!’ the company wrote.

‘Scott Morrison (ScoMo) just added Lead Climbing Arborist to his portfolio and started working for us without telling anyone!

“Great to have you aboard Scomo!”

Mr Morrison commented on the photo, opting to embrace the mockery.

“I’ll let you know if there’s anything else I need to do. What time do you need me for my first shift?’ He wrote.

He replied to another meme showing him as boss of his NRL team Cronulla Sharks by saying, “Don’t mind this one either. But that job is definitely filled and Fitzy is doing a great job. UpUpCronulla.

Eventually, he got tired of answering and stopped writing, “It was fun taking part in all the memes. But there are so many now that I can’t keep up. As Aussies, we can always laugh at ourselves.”

Melbourne-based Jefford Tree Services joked that Scott Morrison was now working as an arborist for their company

The former prime minister joined in on the joke and asked what time his first shift started

It came after a leading consumer psychologist said Morrison may find it difficult to find a job after politics, as the “minister for everything” scandal will wipe out private companies.

Adam Ferrier, the founder of brand strategy firm Thinkerbell, claimed the former prime minister — when he eventually leaves politics — will do so with his reputation tarnished by the scandal.

“This latest scandal also makes him appear underhanded and selfish. It’s hard to see who would want that combination reflected in their corporate culture,” said Mr Ferrier.

Labor expert Sue Ellson said Mr Morrison would still have a shot at a private sector job, but the scandal may have cut his future earnings.

‘People who have recently held senior leadership positions still have many connections that can be considered valuable despite their public personality,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Yes, it’s a risk, but some will see it as a manageable risk or possibly a way to negotiate a lower reward package.”

Mr Morrison replied to another meme in which he bossed his NRL team Cronulla Sharks by saying, ‘Don’t mind this one either. But that job is definitely filled and Fitzy is doing a great job. UpUpCronulla

Commentators found Morrison’s jokes funny or outrageous.

“You clearly have no idea,” wrote one furious commentator.

This is pathetic and shows your obvious disrespect and disrespect for the Australian people. This isn’t funny.’

“You think running this country is a joke. Be humble and say you made a mistake. We don’t need American-style bragging about how badly you’ve been behaving in the office,” said another.

One wrote: ‘Good of you for being a good sport! In these times of madness, at least we can all have a good laugh! Don’t let the madmen get to you.

‘It’s good to see that ScoMo handles this with humor in the best way. Well done no harm no mistake, keep playing,” wrote another.

Scott Morrison posted on his Facebook page (pictured) that Australians like to ‘laugh at ourselves’

Morrison has insisted he acted “in good faith” during the Covid pandemic, doing what he thought was best for the nation.

But his critics have accused him of an abuse of power and misleading the Australian public – as well as parliamentary colleagues – by secretly taking over the additional ministerial portfolios.

Morrison insisted on Wednesday that Australians would not understand his seizure of power because they had never been prime minister.

He claimed that he was not acting like a dictator because he was democratically elected.

At a press conference in Sydney on Wednesday, he was asked why he had cheated Australians and his closest colleagues who were not told they were sharing their jobs with their boss.

“I don’t share that opinion,” he replied calmly. “The powers are set up as emergency power.”

Despite his refusal to resign as Member of Parliament for Cook, Mr Morrison has set up a new company called Triginta Pty Ltd and has appointed himself a director. Triginta means 30 in Latin and Mr Morrison was the 30th Prime Minister.