Scott Morrison Sky interview: Time as PM and the cost on wife Jenny and his daughters

Scott Morrison has revealed in his first televised interview since the loss of the federal election on May 21 that he “deeply regrets” the cost to his family of his time in the top job.

The former Australian Prime Minister said his wife Jenny and their daughters Abby and Lilly had to make “sacrifices” in the turbulent time, but added that he does not regret the decisions he made while leading the country.

“That is the cost and it is a great and painful price for them and for those who are politicians,” Mr Morrison told Sky News presenter Paul Murray in an interview broadcast Monday.

“But as (former Prime Minister) Tony Abbot used to say ‘we are volunteers and they are conscripts’ and that is probably one of the most sincere things Tony has ever said, very wisely,” he added.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny and daughter Abby and Lilly when he conceded the election earlier this year (pictured)

He said that although he had to spend a lot of time away from them, his family has always supported his political career.

“My daughters have lived with me in Parliament all their lives, most of them as ministers,” Morrison said.

The member for Cook’s first term as Prime Minister after his election in 2018 has been defined by the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfire crisis and later the Covid pandemic that began in March 2020.

His handling of both disasters has been questioned by his opponents, but an even more controversial scandal has erupted since his departure.

It was recently revealed that Mr Morrison had secretly empowered himself to act as Minister of Health, Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of State for Resources, Secretary of the Interior and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021 – a move that will take all sides of the world. politics was criticized for being undemocratic.

The Cook member said he was looking forward to serving his local constituents and spending more time with his family

But Mr Morrison said the ‘storm’ of the Covid pandemic is now being judged by those who are ‘safe ashore’.

“Many people thought I had powers that, ironically, I hadn’t given recent events. And the powers I did have aren’t glad I used them.’

‘What I don’t like is getting involved in the back and forth of the political circus of this and that and this and that arguing and reacting to this criticism or to someone having a sled at you.

“Okay, they’re laughing at me, I’m just not in on it.”

“I think someone should just break the circuit here. I could respond to this claim, this accusation, and this slander… but I don’t want to, I’m not bitter, I’m grateful, I’m grateful.”

Mr Morrison said the Covid pandemic highlighted the vast powers of states and admitted his job as Prime Minister was to ‘herd cats’ and try to get them to meet and agree (Photo: Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palszczuk )

The extent to which the Australian constitution gives powers to states has been highlighted by the pandemic, with prime ministers often closing their borders to the rest of the country.

Morrison established a National Cabinet in which he and state leaders met weekly to discuss decisions affecting the nation – which is nowhere in the constitution, but is still continued by successor Anthony Albanese.

“There was no way to direct them, so I had to get them all in a room and try to play the percentages to get them to agree on decisions.” said Mr Morrison.

Queensland and WA, in particular, would threaten to keep the borders closed, in stark contrast to Morrison’s view that they should be open.

“As Prime Minister, it is her job to herd cats, and that is cats,” he noted.

Morrison referred to comments from his deputy Barnaby Joyce, who was unable to hide his frustration as acting prime minister in 2021.

“It’s like herding cats. There we went from federation back to small colonies for a while,” Joyce said.

“I was waiting for Queensland to have their own air force and Western Australia to have their own navy.

New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured) has launched an investigation into Mr Morrison’s secret appointments to head departments

He now wants to focus on being a backbench MP serving his local community rather than the ongoing controversy and ignoring calls to resign.

But Labor has seized on the scandal with former Supreme Court Justice Virginia Bell to lead an investigation launched by the Albanian government.

Mr Morrison has apologized for ‘offending’ his colleagues but has remained defiant in defending his actions where appropriate.

“I always tried to do what was best for the country,” Morrison said.

When asked if he should have apologized sooner, Mr Morrison said: “I have explained the situation and I don’t expect everyone to agree.”

He also claimed that he had not been much involved in ‘the political struggle’ when he was prime minister.

“When I look back on the past three years in particular, could I have been more involved in the political struggle during that time? They sure were. That’s politics. I don’t feel like it,’ he said.

Morrison also thought about his future and said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

He also added that he expected to still serve as an MP “around this time next year.”