Scott Morrison is asked why he ‘deceived the Australian people’ in Sydney press conference

Scott Morrison has defended his decision to take on five covert jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic without telling the public – describing the additional powers he was given as “emergency reserve powers”.

The former prime minister has sparked widespread outrage after it was revealed that he surreptitiously gave himself the power to act as… Minister of Health, Minister of Finance, Minister of Resources, Minister of the Interior and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021.

In a press conference in Sydney on Wednesday, Morrison was asked why he was cheating the Australian people.

“I don’t share that opinion,” he replied.

“The powers are set up as emergency power.”

“The failure to exercise these powers proves that they were handled responsibly, that they were not misused, that they were in reserve to ensure that the Prime Minister could act when needed,” he said.

Morrison said the fact that neither Josh Frydenberg nor Karen Andrews knew he was sharing their wallets was “proof” that he was not intervening in those areas.

The former prime minister has rejected calls for him to resign as an MP for Cook and apologized to ministers he had offended by trampling on their authority.

“I apologize for the concern this has caused about these problems and I understand that concern and that is why I am here today.”

Morrison asked for privacy for his family after camera crews parked outside his South Sydney home on Tuesday.

Anthony Albanese said Morrison’s move “has destroyed our democracy” and has launched an investigation to find out if any laws have been broken.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Mr Morrison was guilty of ‘dictatorial behaviour’.

These are the documents the Governor General has signed to give Mr Morrison more powers

Outgoing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison embraces his daughters Lilly and Abbey as he admits defeat after the 2022 federal election

The issue has split the Liberal Party, with Tony Abbott, Peta Credlin, Malcolm Turnbull and shadow Home Secretary Karen Andrews lining up to fire Morrison.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said he was not aware of the decisions but would not call for Morrison to resign.

He said it was time for “cooler heads” before downplaying the issue by saying, “The main issue people are raising is the cost of living.”

Mr Albanese said in Canberra on Tuesday that his predecessor was making fun of Australia’s system of government at Westminster, which is designed to ensure that power does not rest with one person.

“This is a government by deceit,” he said after a briefing from the ministry of prime minister and cabinet.

“Scott Morrison, and others involved, deliberately undermined those checks and balances that are so important and essential to our democracy.”

Mr. Albanese does not believe that Mr. Morrison was paid extra for the roles.

Mr Morrison has set up a new company called Triginta Pty Ltd and has appointed himself a director. Triginta means 30 in Latin and Mr Morrison was the 30th Prime Minister.