Scott Morrison, a 'globalisation mastermind with boundless influence': Former PM takes on a new job

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been dubbed a ‘globalisation champion with limitless influence’ as he exclusively offers his voice services on a global network platform.

On Monday, the Worldwide Speakers Group (WWSG) announced that Mr Morrison had joined its agency exclusively, made up of predominantly conservative voices including former US Vice President Mike Pence and former US Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

For an undisclosed fee, the former prime minister will be available to speak at functions on a range of topics including religion in liberal democracies, lessons from Covid and the approach to net zero.

‘Australia’s 30th Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, is the true definition of a leader with a 360-degree world view,’ reads Mr Morrison’s biography.

The former prime minister came under fire in September after he told a reporter he was not ‘engaging in day-to-day politics’ when asked about appointing himself to a number of cabinet posts.

In its announcement on Monday, the Worldwide Speakers Group said Mr Morrison ‘successfully led his nation through the most difficult and significant challenges Australia had faced since the Great Depression and World War II’.

The group hailed his ability to produce ‘unique and innovative solutions to unprecedented situations’, including his ability to ‘control natural disasters’.

‘Prime Minister Morrison led Australia with his particular brand of calm determination and rationale. A master of globalization, Morrison brings his boundless influence and experience to audiences worldwide,’ said WWSG.

The group will ‘exclusively’ manage all his speaking engagements going forward, with talks on navigating the Indo-Pacific and the future of globalization other potential topics.

The group particularly praised Mr Morrison’s approach to China, with WWSG principal Dan Sims praising his calm in the face of Beijing’s ‘aggression’.

“Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been a respected leader in Australia, throughout the APAC region and around the world,” Sims said.

‘Known for delivering measured geopolitical leadership and aggressive work towards a net-zero emissions economy, Prime Minister Morrison’s experience and insights will be vital to business leaders on six continents.

‘Furthermore, Prime Minister Morrison is a man of strong faith and will actively seek opportunities to serve the global community. Worldwide Speakers Group is honored to represent Prime Minister Morrison for his speaking engagements and we look forward to making him available to our clients worldwide.’

Other speakers on the platform include Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly, former US Federal Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb and photographer Annie Leibovitz.

In his first interview since losing the prime ministership, Mr Morrison said his wife Jenny and their daughters Abbey and Lilly had to make ‘sacrifices’ during the turbulent time, but added he did not regret the decisions he made while led the country.

‘That’s the cost and it’s a big cost and a painful cost for them and for those who are politicians,’ Mr Morrison told Sky News host Paul Murray in an interview last month.

“But as (former prime minister) Tony Abbott used to say ‘we’re volunteers and they’re conscripts’ and that’s probably one of the truest things Tony’s ever said, very wise,” he added.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny and daughters Abby and Lilly as he conceded the election earlier this year (pictured)

He said that although he had to spend a lot of time away from them, his family has always supported his political career.

“My daughters have lived their whole lives with me in Parliament, and most of that with me as a minister,” Mr Morrison said.

The member for Cook’s first term as Prime Minister after being elected in 2018 was defined by the Black Summer bushfire crisis in 2019-20 and later the Covid pandemic which began in March 2020.