Scott Morrison could face royal commission over Centrelink’s Robodebt: Services Australia

Scott Morrison could soon be raked over the coals at a royal commission hearing on Australia’s Robodebt scandal.

The former Prime Minister was Minister of Social Services when the automated system – officially called Online Compliance Intervention – was put in place in 2016 to recover overpayments from welfare recipients.

But the plan erroneously estimated $1.73 billion in debt to be raised against 433,000 Australians in the coming years before it was declared illegal by federal court in 2019.

Data from the Department of Human Services revealed that more than 2,000 people died after receiving the automated message that they owed money, with about 430 under the age of 35.

The court’s ruling led to a $1.8 billion class action settlement for those affected, but now Public Services Secretary Bill Shorten is launching a high-level investigation into what went wrong.

Other senior Liberal Party ministers, such as Alan Tudge, Stuart Robert and Christian Porter, could also be annoyed by the ill-fated plan.

The royal commission will be given the space to dig up who was responsible, what legal advice was obtained, who was harmed as a result and what the costs are.

Robodebt worked by reconciling tax and Centrelink data to recover alleged overpayments from some of Australia’s most vulnerable people.

Mr Shorten said: News Corp the commission would ‘go where the facts lead them’.

“This isn’t about a low-ranking Centrelink officer,” he said.

“While I am fundamentally angry on some level with the … cold-blooded Coalition ministers who don’t seem to know or care about the damage caused by Robodebt, the reality is that doesn’t get the whole story.”

“It was the application of inexplicable powers wrapped in a deeply flawed digital service that presented illegitimate debt to vulnerable Australians as a false fait accompli.”

‘If we want to build citizens’ trust in government, we have to find out what hasn’t worked out.’

The company that led the 648,000-strong class action, Gordon Legal Advocates, called on the committee to consider more compensation.

But opposition spokesman Michael Sukkar called the proposed commission an “exercise on wasting taxpayers’ money for political ends.”

Robodebt was labeled an ’embarrassing chapter’ in public administration by the judge that approved the settlement between the Commonwealth and the victims of the settlement in 2021.

Judge Bernard Murphy said those hounded by Robodebt and finding funds suddenly debited from their bank balances felt ashamed and hurt because they were falsely labeled as “welfare fraudsters,” driving some to commit suicide.

However, Justice Murphy did not say the government knew the plan was illegal.

The Commonwealth settled the matter without admitting legal liability.

Call for confidential 24 hour support in Australia Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Grieving mum whose son, 22, killed himself after discovering a $2k Robodebt, releases heartbreaking audio of his latest phone call with welfare agency

By Zoe Zaczek for Daily Mail Australia

A shattered mother whose son committed suicide after discovering a $2,000 debt under the Robodebt scheme has shared his latest phone calls with the welfare agency.

Jarrad Madgwick called Centrelink twice on May 30 last year to find out why his claim from Newstart was rejected.

The 22-year-old then went online and discovered a $2,000 Robodebt on his MyGov account. He took his life hours later.

His mother Kath has now been able to access her son’s latest calls to Centrelink via a freedom of information request.

“From the beginning of the year I wanted the truth. I wanted Centrelink to be very open with me about the discussions they’d had with him, what they’d sent him,” Ms Madgwick said. A current matter.

Ms Madgwick is adamant that her son committed suicide after learning he was in debt. Services Australia informed Jarrad that he knew of the sum of money on May 28.

“My question is, if Jarrad knew about this debt, why wouldn’t he have mentioned it in the two long telephone conversations he had with Centrelink on the 30th?” she asked.

In audio of the phone calls, Jarrad sounds sad about his financial situation.

“Uh hello…I’m in a pretty desperate situation here and my claim was rejected after waiting a month and jumping through all the hoops and just wondering why I don’t even get an explanation?” he asked.

In another audio clip, Jarrad said, “You have denied my claim, so I cannot be refunded. So now I’m in default on all my loan repayments and everything. Damn it.’

Ms Madgwick said her son’s guilt is not mentioned in any of the phone calls, one of which lasted 19 minutes.

His mother Kat (pictured) believes Jarrad committed suicide because he was wrongly billed $2,000

She hopes Services Australia will publicly apologize to those who have been victims of the Robodebt scheme.

“An apology would help. Will it bring my son back? No. But for the thousands of people who have suffered because of this, I think they need an apology,” she said.

“There won’t be a day when I don’t miss him or want to feel him or hear him laugh or give him a big hug.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him and wish he were here.”

Services Australia said senior leaders made two trips to meet Ms Madgwick in person and apologized for both her own experience and Jarrad’s.

In a statement to the Daily Mail Australia, Services Australia said: ‘Services Australia has made every effort over the past year to support Ms Madgwick and answer her questions and we will continue to provide social worker support.’

Ms Madgwick has now gained access to her son’s latest calls to Centrelink via a Freedom of Information Request

“We recognize how difficult this period has been for Ms Madgwick and so we have gone to great lengths to provide her with information to help her understand how her son Jarrad is interacting with us.”

‘In Jarrad’s case, income averaging was not used. He entered income data into the online system as part of his income statement.’

On May 28, 2019, Jarrad was notified by the online review of an estimated debt based on the information he provided. It also advised Jarrad that we get back to him with the final outcome of his assessment.”

“The outcome of Jarrad’s assessment was not final before his death and he did not speak to us or receive any letters stating a definitive amount of debt.”

“There was no interaction between the agency and Jarrad, either by phone or online, after speaking to us on the morning of May 30, 2019 when we were told his Newstart claim had been sent for final processing.”