Scott Mills receives a peck on the cheek from pal Rylan Clark at his BBC Radio 1 leaving party

Scott Mills partied with friends Rylan Clark and Sam Ryder at his BBC Radio 1 farewell event after emotionally signing off on his last show ever on Thursday.

The 48-year-old – who has been a fixture on Radio 1 for 24 years – appeared in good spirits at his party in a slew of snaps posted to Rylan’s Instagram stories.

Charismatic host Rylan, 33, kissed Scott on the cheek in a sweet photo captioned, “Celebrating my boy.”

Farewell: Scott Mills partied with friends Rylan Clark and Sam Ryder at his BBC Radio 1 farewell event after emotionally signing off on his last show ever on Thursday

Rylan, who caught the eye in a daring blue jacket, posed next to Sam Ryder, who came second in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

He put on an animated display alongside Pixie Lott, who showed fans her best pout as she caught up with Rylan.

It comes after Scott struggled to hold back his tears as he ended his last show earlier in the day, poignantly telling listeners to “turn on the radio” if they ever feel alone.

Beaming: The 48-year-old – who has been a fixture on Radio 1 for 24 years – appeared in good spirits at his party in a slew of photos posted to Rylan’s Instagram stories

The DJ chose One Direction’s Night Changes as the final track to end his emotional final show on Thursday with his catchphrase: “Love you, bye.”

He said: ‘Like millions of you, I grew up on Radio 1, I’ve been sitting here talking to you for more than half my life.

He continued: ‘During that time I have come out in public, I have met some of my best friends, like the one sitting across from me, I broke up, found love and sometimes lost it again, and I have family said hello and goodbye.

Looking good: Rylan, who turned heads in a daring blue jacket, posed next to Sam Ryder – who came second in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest

Friends: He put on an animated screen next to Pixie Lott, who showed fans her best pout as she caught up with Rylan

Every low – this show has got me through and every high I’ve been lucky enough to celebrate has been here, Radio 1 has been the constant through it all.

“We’ve done so many things and in the last month people have been sending really kind messages about what the show has meant to them and the truth is that everything we’ve meant to you, you’ve meant to me.

‘We are your friends, it is not an act or performance, we are your friends. We were here to be silly and make everyone laugh a little bit and provide a little bit of a safe haven for a lot of crazy and horrible things that are going on. Radio 1 is your buddy.’

Angry: Scott struggled to hold back tears as he ended his last show earlier in the day, poignantly telling listeners to “turn on the radio” if they ever feel alone

In his final epilogue on the show, Mills thanked his kind and loyal co-host Stark: “You make me laugh every day.”

He added: “This might be really weird, but I can be quite shy and quite anxious off the radio, and some days you show up and you need these people in your life to cheer you up a bit.

‘Thank you to each and every one of you. This show is nothing without you, your calls, your messages, your texts, your company.

“If you ever feel like there’s no one there, if you feel lost, or if you feel like there’s nothing good around you, I’ll tell you one thing: turn on the radio.”

Emotional: The final show started with a montage of messages from listeners including Mills’ partner and Stark’s wife and son before Mills was told the BBC Radio 1 studio will be renamed after him

Mills has hosted several shows on the radio station since 1998, including The Official Chart Show on a Friday since 2018.

Stark, 35, joined Mills in 2012 to co-host the show — and the pair gained popularity thanks to a number of humorous segments, including Innuendo Bingo and the Whoo Game.

The latter show opened with a montage of messages from listeners including Mills’ partner and Stark’s wife and son before Mills was told the BBC Radio 1 studio will be renamed after him.

Mills had joked earlier on Thursday about a possible renaming of the studio during the Breakfast Show with Greg James. The studio, previously called 82A, is now called 82 Mills.

Mills said, ‘I can’t handle this, it’s too much. I can not believe it. That is amazing. I’m so sorry it completely upset me. This is the ultimate honor, thank you very much.’

Stark said, “Ironically, 82 Mills’ first show will be our last.”

Goodbye: The DJ, who hosted his daytime show with co-host Chris, chose One Direction’s Night Changes as the last song to end his emotional final show on Thursday with the words, “Love you, bye.”

Mills’ final show kicked off with the latest edition of Scott Mills The Musical starring West End actor Joe Taylor and 24 Years At The Tap End with the game’s theme song re-recorded by Bastille. The show also featured surprising farewell messages from familiar faces, including Lewis Capaldi, Joel Corry and Sam Ryder.

Mills moves to BBC Radio 2, where he takes over the 2-4pm slot, which has been in the hands of presenter Steve Wright since 1999.

Wright announced he would retire from his afternoon show at the end of September after 23 years as part of the station’s schedule.