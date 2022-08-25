Scott Mills beams as he leaves the BBC studios for the last time

Scott Mills beamed as he left the BBC studios after emotionally signing off his last ever Radio 1 show on Thursday.

The 48-year-old – who has been a fixture on Radio 1 for 24 years – made a casual impression when he went out with co-host Chris Stark and Greg James.

Scott struggled to hold back his tears as he closed his last show earlier in the day, poignantly telling listeners to “turn on the radio” if they ever feel alone.

Happy: Scott Mills beamed as he left the BBC studios after emotionally signing his last ever Radio 1 show on Thursday

Scott wore a khaki shirt, black jeans and comfy white sneakers while wearing a leather back when he left with his friends.

He couldn’t stop smiling as he stepped outside and also took the time to pause and snap some snaps with adoring fans outside the building.

Scott was joined by Chris, 35, who wore a white denim jacket and jeans, and Greg, 36, who turned heads in a bright green sweater.

Angry: Scott struggled to hold back tears as he ended his last show earlier in the day, poignantly telling listeners to “turn on the radio” if they ever feel alone

The DJ chose One Direction’s Night Changes as the last song to close his emotional final show on Thursday with his catchphrase: “Love you, bye.”

He said: ‘Like millions of you, I grew up on Radio 1, I’ve been sitting here talking to you for more than half my life.

He continued: ‘During that time I have come out in public, I have met some of my best friends, like the one sitting across from me, I broke up, found love and sometimes lost it again, and I have family said hello and goodbye.

End of an ear: The 48-year-old – who has been a staple at Radio 1 for 24 years – made a casual impression when he went out with co-host Chris Stark and Greg James

Every low – this show has got me through and every high I’ve been lucky enough to celebrate has been here, Radio 1 has been the constant through it all.

“We’ve done so many things and in the last month people have been sending really kind messages about what the show has meant to them and the truth is that everything we’ve meant to you, you’ve meant to me.

‘We are your friends, it is not an act or performance, we are your friends. We were here to be silly and make everyone laugh a little bit and provide a little bit of a safe haven for a lot of crazy and horrible things that are going on. Radio 1 is your buddy.’

Friendship: Scott was joined by Chris, 35, (pictured) who wore a white denim jacket and jeans and Greg, 36, who turned heads in a bright green sweater

Pals: In his final epilogue on the show, Mills thanked his kind and loyal co-host Stark (pictured) and said: ‘You make me laugh every day’

In his final epilogue on the show, Mills thanked his kind and loyal co-host Stark: “You make me laugh every day.”

He added: “This might be really weird, but I can be quite shy and quite anxious off the radio, and some days you show up and you need these people in your life to cheer you up a bit.

‘Thank you to each and every one of you. This show is nothing without you, your calls, your messages, your texts, your company.

“If you ever feel like there’s no one there, if you feel lost, or if you feel like there’s nothing good around you, I’ll tell you one thing: turn on the radio.”

Moving on: Stark joins Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in the fall and takes on a new role in Global’s podcast division developing sports content for Global Player

Mills has hosted several shows on the radio station since 1998, including The Official Chart Show on a Friday since 2018.

Stark, 35, joined Mills in 2012 to co-host the show — and the pair gained popularity thanks to a number of humorous segments, including Innuendo Bingo and the Whoo Game.

The latter show opened with a montage of messages from listeners including Mills’ partner and Stark’s wife and son before Mills was told the BBC Radio 1 studio will be renamed after him.

Relaxed: Scott wore a khaki shirt, black jeans and comfy white trainers while sporting a leather back as he left with his friends

Mills had joked earlier on Thursday about a possible renaming of the studio during the Breakfast Show with Greg James. The studio, previously called 82A, is now called 82 Mills.

Mills said, ‘I can’t handle this, it’s too much. I can not believe it. That is amazing. I’m so sorry it completely upset me. This is the ultimate honor, thank you very much.’

Stark said, “Ironically, 82 Mills’ first show will be our last.”

Friendly: He couldn’t stop smiling when he stepped outside and also took the time to pause and take some photos with adoring fans outside the building

Mills’ final show kicked off with the latest edition of Scott Mills The Musical starring West End actor Joe Taylor and 24 Years At The Tap End with the game’s theme song re-recorded by Bastille. The show also featured surprising farewell messages from familiar faces, including Lewis Capaldi, Joel Corry and Sam Ryder.

Actor Jason Donovan said, “Thank you for some incredible moments over the past 24 years.”

Meanwhile, Radio 1 broadcasters past and present, including Annie Mac, Mollie King and Jordan North, also sent messages to Mills.

Emotional: The final show started with a montage of messages from listeners including Mills’ partner and Stark’s wife and son before Mills was told the BBC Radio 1 studio will be renamed after him

BBC Radio 1 Breakfast presenter Greg James said: ‘You have inspired me to get into radio and I will be eternally grateful to you.’

The edit ended with a message from American actor David Hasselhoff, with whom Mills has had a long association, who said, “I wish you nothing but the best.”

Stark’s daughter Erin joined the pair for the show’s final Bangers segment, picking Mills’ pick We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Disney’s Encanto.

While playing Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas, Mills said, “It’s tradition to start this show at Christmas, but it’s our last show. You can’t hate, it’s the last show, four months until Christmas today.’

Their last show featured songs they’ve championed over the years, including songs from Capaldi, Ryder and Corry.

Northern Irish DJ Dean McCullough and Bolton-born Vicky Hawkesworth will replace the pair to present a new daytime show which will take place Monday through Thursday from 5th September from 1pm to 3:30pm.

Goodbye: The DJ, who hosted his daytime show with co-host Chris, chose One Direction’s Night Changes as the last song to end his emotional final show on Thursday with the words, “Love you, bye.”

Mills moves to BBC Radio 2, where he takes over the 2-4pm slot, which has been in the hands of presenter Steve Wright since 1999.

Wright announced he would retire from his afternoon show at the end of September after 23 years as part of the station’s schedule.

Meanwhile, Stark joins Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in the fall and takes on a new role in Global’s podcast division that develops sports content for Global Player.