Scott McTominay and Fred are ‘NOWHERE near good enough’ for Manchester United, claims Robbie Mustoe

Manchester United’s transfer window has been blighted by Robbie Mustoe, who claimed the club failed to deliver quality this summer.

The Erik ten Hag era got off to a nightmarish start as United lost 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford after Pascal Gross scored twice for the Seagulls.

Ten Hag brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen this summer, but Mustoe claimed the players were just ‘okay’, which he saw as an unworthy standard for United.

At halftime, the pundit blamed the Red Devils’ poor transfer window for their terrible performance.

“I’ll keep it short and simple,” Mustoe told NBC. “I know Ronaldo is making headlines, but the most important thing for me is that the transfer window for United has been incredibly disappointing. They didn’t bring in quality.

“If you still have, and I’m sorry, because there’s some part of Scott McTominay’s game that I like, Fred too, but the quality needed in the middle of the park for this football club is nowhere near good enough to make the deliver front. players out there.

“Sancho and Rashford have had a good pre-season, they haven’t seen the ball because the ball is always being given away by the midfielders, I can put together a reel of six and seven times.

“It looks simple, but if your midfielders don’t have a pass to get the attackers involved, they’re going to mess around and give the ball away. Brighton was brilliant.

“Quality is lacking at this football club. Players they’ve brought are okay, but Man United bring okay, it’s not good enough.”

The Red Devils have been associated with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong all summer.

Ten Hag remained coy about the rumors when questioned earlier this week, but Mustoe insisted it would be an ‘excellent asset’ before blaming club officials for the lack of success in the transfer market this summer.

“Football club, property, director of football, the leaders,” added Mustoe. ‘I am sure that Ten Hag advised them. Frenkie de Jong would be an excellent asset if they can get him.

“It’s just the lead. The directors of the club, the football decision makers are not doing enough to help the team improve.’