Kardashians star Scott Disick reportedly suffered a minor cut to his head after a single-vehicle accident in his Lamborghini Urus in Calabasas on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Talentless CEO refused medical attention from paramedics after rolling his SUV, which was towed off the stage – according to TMZ.

Law enforcement officers determined that Scott “didn’t appear to be handicapped” and while “speed appears to have been a factor,” he was not charged with any crime.

In 2001, when he was only 18, Disick — who went to rehab five times — allegedly pleaded guilty to a non-criminal DUI after being arrested 10 miles from his hometown of Eastport, NY.

The IdentityIQ paid partner’s drug abuse eventually led to the end of his on/off nine-year relationship with Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian in 2015.

Scott — who was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning in 2014 — and his 43-year-old baby mom amicably co-parent their son Mason, 12; daughter Penelope, 10; and son Reign, 7.

On Thursday, Us Weekly reported that Disick is “still heartbroken about Kourtney” marrying Grammy nominee Travis Barker on April 4, May 15 and May 22 after a whirlwind 16-month romance.

The Maluma video star noticeably doesn’t appear in the trailer for his 43-year-old baby mamas’ second season badly rated spin-off The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on September 22.

Scott would be busy fixing up and renovating houses, as well as running his four-year-old clothing company Talentless.

