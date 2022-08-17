Scott Disick rolls up to Calabasas shopping center in a shiny new Ferrari

Scott Disick was spotted Tuesday afternoon in Calabasas, California.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, 38, roared into the parking lot in a shiny new gray Ferrari.

Scott, who still sported his much longer brunette hair and a full beard, kept it casual in a black tee and green cargo pants.

The Talentless founder was strolling around in a pair of multicolored Balenciaga sneakers.

He accessorized with a black backward cap and some brown sheer shades.

Scott was holding a can of sparkling water and a plastic shopping bag.

Friendly, the dad of three liked to pose for a selfie with some Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans before continuing his retail therapy.

Scott has remained relatively inconspicuous since his ex Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in June.

Kourtney and Scott, who split in 2015 after nearly a decade together, share sons Mason, 12, Reign, seven, and daughter Penelope, 10.

After a string of brief romances, the 43-year-old KUWTK star took things to a romantic level in late 2020 with her longtime boyfriend Travis, 46.

In October 2021, the couple was engaged.

On May 15, they officially became husband and wife in a Santa Barbara courthouse.

A week later, Kourtney and Travis held an extravagant wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, attended by the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the children Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Over the years, Scott has been associated with the likes of Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, and Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin – all of whom are much younger than him.

Most recently, the entrepreneur enjoyed a brief romance with British model Rebecca Donaldson.

They made their red carpet relationship official during the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in April.

Unfortunately, Scott and Rebecca would retire in June.

Since then, Scott has been spotted in Los Angeles with a number of aspiring models, but it has not been confirmed whether or not he is romantically linked with any of them.

Besides living the bachelor lifestyle, Scott is focused on his clothing brand Talentless and flipping houses.

Launched in 2018, Talentless is a lifestyle clothing brand that offers a number of trendy basics from sportswear to intimates.

Most recently, the brand released their ‘Talentless Nudes Collection’, which consists of ‘universally flattering rich shades custom dyed over our buttery fabrics for a minimalist yet luxurious look’.

On Monday, he revealed to his 27.4 million Instagram followers that a house he is flipping over is “almost” ready to be put on the market.

He added an image of himself parked in front of the huge estate in one of his other luxury vehicles.

