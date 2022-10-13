Scott Disick makes brief return to The Kardashians after Kourtney complained about her ‘toxic’ ex

After starring in six of the 10 episodes of the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu, Scott Disick made his season 2 debut in this week’s fourth episode.

The 39-year-old father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children was briefly seen in the new episode – We’re Built For This – even though he wasn’t with Kourtney.

Disick was featured in a short scene with Kendall Jenner… which comes months after Kourtney essentially launched her own show because her “toxic” ex stole her “fairy tale moment” with Travis Barker last season.

Earlier in the episode, 26-year-old Kendall met her close friend Fai Khadra while they were discussing a new venture that involves renovating houses together.

They were seen checking out a house but agreed they should start with something smaller, which led to Jenner Disick paying a visit.

Disick has been flipping houses since 2015, eventually leading to his own short-lived E! spin-off called Flip It Like Disick, which aired for one season of eight episodes in 2019.

“Scott’s been flipping for a few years now, so I thought, why don’t I ask someone who does this and get to know a little bit about the name of the game,” Kendall confesses.

Kendall tells him, “I’d rather flip, I don’t want to start all over now,” as Scott says, “So you want to fix up. The best rule I could say… the ugliest house in the best neighborhood.’

“Right, that’s exactly what the baseline is,” says Kendall.

Scott adds, “The one thing you need to remember is to be your own general contractor instead of having someone outsource everything and then tell you that they did everything. You could also pay to have a foreman, and it’s well worth it. So there are weird little areas… but the fact that you love it is huge.”

“When I was redecorating my current house four years ago, I remember me and my mom talking and she said, ‘Kendall, I see a sparkle in your eye, like I feel like this is what you want to do. and I was like yes. It just doesn’t make sense right now,” Kendall told Scott.

“Of course it will come with challenges, like houses and buildings usually do… but I want to do it anyway. My top priority right now is the business side of me. I feel strongly about it, we’ll see if we can find the right project. But it makes me happy, so I’m more excited than anything,” Kendall confesses.

Disick’s appearance comes months after his ex Kourtney complained that Disick’s storyline was overshadowing her engagement to Travis Barker.

“During the filming of our show, we are all executive producers, so we get to see parts of the show and take notes on episodes and make sure our stories are told. I’m in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up,” she said in a confession on an episode that aired in June.

“It makes this old story possible and buys in something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be a powerful episode about how I get out of toxic relationships and really have this fairytale love story that is my reality,” she added.