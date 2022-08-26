Scott Disick ‘kind of excommunicated’ by Kardashians after Kourtney’s wedding

Scott Disick has been “slightly excommunicated” by his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s family since her marriage to Travis Barker in May, it is alleged.

Kourtney and Scott dated occasionally from 2006 to 2015 and are still amicable co-parents to their three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven.

But an insider has told Page six that Kourtney’s family, who were close to Scott even after the breakup, have now made Travis their “priority.”

The source shared: “Since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend that much time with that whole group. He’s kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relations are.’

At the moment, there are rumors that Scott, 39, has entered into a romance with Kimberly Stewart, 43, the daughter of rocker Rod Stewart.

In the first season of The Kardashians, which premiered during Kourtney and Travis’s engagement, the family hosted a barbecue and refused to invite Scott.

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially if I don’t have another family to go to,” Scott confessed on the show.

He acknowledged that a romantic departure from Kourtney was “probably one of the hardest things in my life” – although he admitted she “had a right to despise me and the way I treated her because it was horrible.”

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian pointed out that it would be psychologically difficult for Scott to be kept out of their family functions.

Kim explained, “It’s everything he’s always feared: ‘I don’t have a family, you’re my only family,’ and now it’s coming true.”

“Hold on, boys,” Kourtney said. “Scott and I have been separated for seven years and I gave him ten years before that. So why is everyone making such a big deal about it? Let’s just not hate a girl who finally knows what she deserves.’

Another insider shared that although the Scott family has kept their distance, he is still shooting their new Hulu show The Kardashians, which features him alongside Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney and Scott began their whirlwind romance after meeting in 2006 at the Mexican home of Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis.

Their turbulent relationship unfolded on reality TV and was plagued by issues, including Scott’s alcohol abuse and rumors of his infidelity.

They broke up for the last time in 2015, although as co-parents they remained so close that some of the fans constantly expected them to get back together.

Scott has revealed that even some of Kourtney’s loved ones gave him hope that she would eventually take him back.

“I always had her friends or our family in my ear, like, ‘Don’t worry honey, you’ll figure it out eventually and get back together one day.’ My foot was always halfway to the door,” he told The Kardashians.

Kourtney, meanwhile, started running around with Travis during the coronavirus pandemic and last October she accepted his seaside proposal.

During their romance, they were notorious for their public displays of affection, which even Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner playfully teased them about on TV.

However, Kourtney was driven to fury when Scott mocked her and Travis in private Instagram messages to her ex Younes Bendjima – which Younes subsequently leaked.

In condolences to her sisters on an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said Scott “got away with bad behavior” because of his close relationship with the family and insisted that the leniency “wouldn’t continue” after she got married.

She and Travis had a boozy wedding in Las Vegas on April 1 after walking the red carpet together for the Grammys earlier that night.

They exchanged vows in front of an Elvis impersonator – only to find that the marriage was not legally binding, having failed to obtain the required papers before running to the wedding chapel.

“Kravis” entered into a civil wedding in Santa Barbara the following month, then flew to Italy for a weekend of weddings in Portofino.

Meanwhile, in the years since his split from Kourtney, Scott has caught up with a string of drastically younger girlfriends.

His affairs include Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie and Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin, who were each 19 when Scott started dating her.