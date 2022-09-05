Scott Disick enjoys a speedboat ride with Penelope, Reign, and niece North on Labor Day

Scott Disick played captain for a day while enjoying the Labor Day vacation on a speedboat.

The reality TV star, 39, was joined by his daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, seven, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 43. Also for the maritime fun, his niece North, nine, was Kim’s daughter. Kardashian, 41, and Kanye West, 45.

‘Labor Day weekend was a good 1! There’s nothing like fam bam,” the influencer wrote in the post.

The founder of Talentless wore a laid-back look for the day, wearing a black T-shirt, brown shorts and a blue baseball cap.

He shielded his eyes from the sun with trendy black sunglasses and sported a neatly groomed beard.

The father-of-three posed proudly with his little daughter and in an instant he saw her learning to steer her.

In another photo, he also had his youngest son at the helm while teaching him to steer the boat.

Meanwhile, North enjoyed the activities with her cousins, and was pictured sitting in one sitting with Penelope on her lap.

All three children stayed safe with colorful life jackets.

Absent from the fun was his oldest son Mason, 12.

Disick and Kardashian first met at a party in Mexico that took place in 2006.

The couple eventually began dating and started a family with Mason’s birth three years later.

The former couple welcomed Penelope and Reign in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

The two went their separate ways in 2015, and the reality TV star has since been married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46.

Disick previously spoke with Us Weekly and stated that the end of his romantic relationship with Kardashian didn’t mean they wouldn’t work together as parents.

“Just because their mom and I couldn’t make it as a perfect romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids,” he said.

The media personality added: “We still have to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together.”

Although Disick is focused on parenthood, he has still found time for his love life, and it was recently reported that he started dating longtime friend Kimberly Stewart, 43.

A source spoke to Entertainment tonight last month, telling the media that although Scott and Rod Stewart’s daughter “saw each other,” their relationship was “casual.”

They also said the Kardashian family has been “super supportive” about his new romance.