Scott Disick enjoys a late-night dinner with a stunning mystery brunette at Nobu in Malibu

Scott Disick was spotted leaving the celebrity hot spot Nobu on Tuesday night with a gorgeous brunette companion next to him.

The Kardashians star, 39, sported a laid-back look for the night out, sporting a gray windbreaker with green lining and camo pants.

meanwhile mystery date wore a deep black dress that showed off her roomy cleavage and long legs. The two were spotted in Scott’s new gray Ferrari before zooming away for the evening.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex wore a black T-shirt under his jacket and completed his outfit with a black baseball cap and white sneakers.

The founder of Talentless sported a bushy beard for the occasion and was seen pointing the way to the valet to retrieve his vehicle.

Meanwhile, his mysterious companion followed in a pair of black open-toed heels and straps.

The beauty wore her long locks in a sleek ponytail, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Scott’s mystery maid completed her outfit with a dainty gold necklace, a matching watch, and a black bag.

She got into the passenger-side car, with Scott behind the wheel, as they drove off.

Scott has remained relatively inconspicuous since his ex Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in June.

Kourtney and Scott, who split in 2015 after nearly a decade together, share sons Mason, 12, Reign, seven, and daughter Penelope, 10.

After a string of brief romances, the 43-year-old KUWTK star took things to a romantic level in late 2020 with her longtime boyfriend Travis, 46.

In October 2021, the couple was engaged.

On May 15, they officially became husband and wife in a Santa Barbara courthouse.

A week later, Kourtney and Travis held an extravagant wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, attended by the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the children Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Over the years, Scott has been associated with the likes of Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie and Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin – all of whom are much younger than him.

Most recently, the entrepreneur enjoyed a brief romance with British model Rebecca Donaldson.

They made their red carpet relationship official during the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in April.

Unfortunately, Scott and Rebecca would retire in June.

Since then, Scott has been spotted in Los Angeles with a number of aspiring models, but whether or not he is romantically linked with any of them has not been confirmed.

Besides living the bachelor lifestyle, Scott was focused on his clothing brand Talentless and flipping houses.

Launched in 2018, Talentless is a lifestyle clothing brand that offers a number of trendy basics from sportswear to intimates.

Most recently, the brand released their ‘Talentless Nudes Collection’ which consists of ‘universally flattering rich shades custom dyed over our buttery fabrics for a minimalist yet luxurious look’.