Scott Disick appears in hilarious TikTok video with his daughter Penelope

Scott Disick did a funny version of the viral TikTok ‘Excuse me, bruh’ with his daughter Penelope.

The 39-year-old playboy and 10-year-old influencer, who recently showed off her $300 collection of beauty products, posted the video on Penelope’s TikTok account that appears to be run by her mother, Kourtney Kardashian, 43.

“Hey guys please reach 6 million,” reads the bio of @pandkourt, who has 5.1 million followers. ‘Directed by an adult.’

Excuse me: Scott Disick, 39, did a funny take on the viral TikTok ‘excuse me, bruh’ with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope

Disick went above and beyond to help Penelope reach her illustrious goal of amassing six million followers by participating in her latest TikTok.

Covering up in a black hooded jacket and comfy pajama pants, the Talentless founder pretends to bump into his daughter.

After Penelope falls, the entrepreneur turns around and mouths the line, “Excuse me, brother.”

“You’re excused,” Penelope lip syncs.

A battle of poses ensues, and Scott is seen contorting his bearded mug into a variety of frowns, pouts, and looks.

Showing off his father’s body: The Hollywood playboy and his daughter filmed posted the video on Penelope’s TikTok account which appears to be run by her mother, Kourtney Kardashian, 43.

Hitting the mark: Decked out in a black hooded jacket and cozy pajama pants, the serial entrepreneur pretends to wear to bump into his daughter.

“And I’m not your brother,” Penelope says.

The non-stop roller coaster that is the colossal existence of the Kardashians, Jenners, Disick and West has been spinning in recent weeks with the Christmas lineup of Hollywood’s First Family.

His epic Christmas Eve party was one of the most popular in town, while Mason Disick’s lavish bar mitzvah grabbed headlines earlier this month.

Scott posted several photos from the party to his Instagram Stories, thanking the many vendors who helped make the extravagant night a reality.

Sassy: After Penelope falls, the entrepreneur turns around and mouths the line, ‘Excuse me, brother.’ ‘You’re excused,’ Penelope lip syncs

Battle of poses: “And I’m not your brother,” says Penelope

Scott shares both Penelope and Mason, 13, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple also have an eight-year-old son named Reign.

In addition to making millions on reality TV, Disick seems to be in on his image prank, as he’s been making a fortune with his latest venture, a fashion label called Talentless.

Scott started his clothing line in 2018, describing it as a “big F**K YOU to everyone in the world who basically said that anyone who was in the reality business 10 or 15 years ago had no talent.”

In addition to Talentless, she also makes ‘big bucks’ running a collection of vitamin and tanning companies like QuickTrim and Monte Carlo Perpetual Tan.