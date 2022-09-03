Scott Disick and his daughter Penelope, 10, make fun of their math skills on TikTok

<!–

Scott Disick and his daughter Penelope were featured in a video shared on her TikTok account on Friday.

In the clip, the 39-year-old reality TV personality and his daughter, aged 10, were seen making fun of their respective failings in math class.

The influencer shares Penelope, as well as his sons Mason and Reign, aged 12 and seven, with his former long-term partner, Kourtney Kardashian.

Bonding time:

Disick wore a light pink hoodie and a set of dark yellow sweats while filming the video.

In the clip, a sound bite was used and dubbed by the father-daughter duo, which seemed to say, ‘I don’t know what’s going on and I just don’t want to know.’

She also added a text image to her video that read, “In math class when I don’t know what’s going on and I come home and my dad knows less than what’s going on.”

Lighthearted:

Disick and Kardashian, 43, initially met at a party in Mexico that took place in 2006.

The couple eventually began dating and started a family with Mason’s birth three years later.

The former couple welcomed Penelope and Reign in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

The two went their separate ways in 2015, and the reality TV personality has since been married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

they are seen with their children in 2018

Disick previously spoke with Us Weekly and stated that the end of his romantic relationship with Kardashian didn’t mean they wouldn’t work together as parents.

“Just because their mom and I couldn’t make it as a perfect romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids,” he said.

The media personality added: “We still have to be as honest and good to each other as if we were together.”

he is seen with her in 2020

Although Disick is focused on parenting, he has still found time for his love life, and he was recently confirmed to be in a relationship with Kimberly Stewart.

A source spoke to Entertainment tonight last month and told media that although the couple “see each other”, their relationship was “casual”.

They also said the Kardashian family has been “super supportive” about his new romance.