Scott Disick and buddy Sean Stewart wear matching Chrome Hearts hats while driving around in Ferrari

Scott Disick and his friend Sean Stewart got out on Thursday for a relaxed boys afternoon in Malibu.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, 39, stepped out in a black t-shirt and matching pants.

He added a brown Chrome Hearts hat with pink lettering to the casual ensemble.

Stewart, 41, wore a checked shirt with sleeves rolled up to his elbows. He left it unbuttoned to the middle of his chest.

He paired Disick’s hat with one of his own, though it was black with gold lettering.

The dynamic duo got into Scott’s new Ferrari, in which he was seen driving around a mysterious woman earlier this week.

The photos of Scott with his unknown girlfriend raised questions about whether the father-of-three had found love, though sources close to him were quick to suppress the rumors.

‘Scott isn’t seriously dating anyone at the moment,’ an Insider told Us Weekly. “He’s working on himself. He enjoys being single.’

The source continued: ‘He feels like dating a girl and committing to someone and getting serious – only to be alone a few months later – is detrimental to his health and well-being. He really works to improve himself and stays away from any bad influence.”

Obviously this doesn’t include Sean Stewart, despite legal issues he was involved in plead guilty to fight alongside his father Rod Stewart for a brawl that erupted on New Year’s Eve 2019 in Florida last year.

After taking his mystery maid out to dinner on Tuesday, Disick was spotted on a lunch date with 42-year-old socialite Kimberly Stewart.

Kimberly and Scott have been friends for a long time, and Kimberly is also Sean’s brother, although he didn’t join the couple during their lunch break.

Disick has been associated with several women since breaking up with Amelia Hamlin last September.

Instagram influencers Rebecca Donaldson and Holly Scarfone and actress Corinne Olympios have all reportedly been in a relationship with the star since his breakup.

However, the insider for Us explained that Scott still has to get over his longtime love Kourtney Kardashian who is marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

‘[Scott] needs to go to a better place where he can let go of his past,” the insider said. “He’s still devastated by Kourtney. He throws himself into his work as a distraction. He still loves real estate and flipping homes, and is working on new collections for Talentless.”

Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015. They share three children: 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and seven-year-old Reign.