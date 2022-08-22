Scott Disick, 39, HOLDS HANDS with Kimberly Stewart, 42, amid romance rumors… before flipping SUV

Before Scott Disick’s horrific car accident, he was seen on a rather romantic outing.

The 39-year-old star of The Kardashians was seen hand-in-hand with Kimberly Stewart, 42, in Santa Monica on Sunday.

There have been romance rumors for weeks as the two left celeb favorite Girgio Baldi on a romantic dinner date with their hands intertwined.

Scott kept it casual as he sported a long-sleeved plaid shirt from Chrome Hearts along with a baby blue cap from the same high-fashion company based in Hollywood.

He also sported a pair of black trousers along with beige military-style suede boots.

His long brown locks were worn down under his fashionable headwear as he sported a decent amount of scruff on his face.

Meanwhile Kimberly – daughter of singer Rod Stewart and actress and model Alana Stewart – took the plunge in a very low-cut black top.

She teamed the cleavage-baring half-sleeve with matching clinging leggings and leather knee-high booties.

The socialite – who shares daughter Delilah del Toro, 10, with actor Benicio del Toro, 55 – wore her signature blonde locks down.

Kimberly showed that rocker style runs in the family as she sported dramatic make-up including heavy mascara and smokey eye.

She accessorized with a small black leather bag tucked under her arm along with a platinum necklace and rings.

Just days prior the pair were seen getting close on a lunch outing in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Scott and Kimberly previously sparked dating rumors in 2015 after his split with Kourtney Kardashian, but the model’s mom denied speculation by revealing they’re just old ‘friends’ and there was ‘absolutely no truth to’ the rumors.

‘They [the Stewarts] introduced Scott to Kourtney,’ Alana Stewart told People at the time. ‘I was there when it happened, so I can tell you they’re all great pals.’

Scott was spotted hanging out with Kimberly, Rod, and her brother Sean in May as Kourtney prepared to tie the knot with Travis Barker in Italy.

On Sunday, the reality star’s Lamborghini Urus was completely flipped after hitting a stone mailbox as he was involved in his single-car accident which left him with a minor cut on his head.

The silver SUV owned by the star of The Kardashians was shown on its side in the gated residential neighborhood of The Oaks in Calabasas, California.

Also shown on the side was a stone mailbox which seemed to be the reason for Scott’s luxury vehicle rolling over and left him with minor cuts on his head.

The Talentless CEO refused medical attention from paramedics after rolling his SUV, which was towed from the scene – according to TMZ.

Law enforcement determined that Scott ‘didn’t appear impaired’ and while ‘speed appears to have been a factor,’ he was not cited for any crime.

Back in 2001 when he was only 18, Disick – who’s gone to rehab five times – reportedly pled guilty to a non-criminal DUI after being arrested 10 miles from his Eastport, NY hometown.

The IdentityIQ paid partner’s substance abuse was what ultimately led to the end of his on/off nine-year relationship with Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian in 2015.

Scott – who was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning in 2014 – and his 43-year-old babymama amicably co-parent their son Mason, 12; daughter Penelope, 10; and son Reign, 7.

On Thursday, Us Weekly reported that Disick is ‘still heartbroken over Kourtney’ marrying Grammy nominee Travis Barker on April 4, May 15, and May 22 following a whirlwind 16-month romance.

The Maluma video star noticeably does not appear in the trailer for the second season of Kardashian’s dismally-reviewed spin-off The Kardashians, which premieres September 22 on Hulu.

Scott is said to keep busy flipping houses and remodeling them as well as running his four-year-old clothing company, Talentless.

