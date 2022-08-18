Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 42, go out to lunch in Beverly Hills

Scott Disick was spotted having lunch in Beverly Hills with his longtime girlfriend Kimberly Stewart on Wednesday.

The reality TV star, 39, wore a three-color Adidas set — featuring green, navy, and burgundy colors — as well as a brown hat and black sneakers.

The outing with Stewart, 42, comes after he left the celebrity hot spot Nobu on Tuesday night with a gorgeous brunette companion sitting next to him.

The Kardashians star completed his look with a silver watch and a matching silver ring.

He shielded his eyes from the sun with round black sunglasses.

The founder of Talentless sported a bushy beard for the occasion and was seen leading the way to the servant.

Ever the gentleman, he held the door open to make sure Stewart would enter without a hitch.

Meanwhile, Kimberly — daughter of singer Rod Stewart and actress and model Alana Stewart — looked effortlessly stylish in a flowing long black dress with an oversized blue button-up men’s shirt.

The socialite – who shares daughter Delilah del Toro, 10, with actor Benicio del Toro, 55 – completed her look with a pair of black and white sneakers.

Like Scott, she wore black sunglasses over her eyes. The blonde beauty also carried a black YSL bag over her shoulder.

The model wore her slightly shiny blonde locks in a straight style, with wispy bangs framing her face.

Scott and Kimberly previously sparked dating rumors in 2015 after his split with Kourtney Kardashian, but the model’s mother denied speculation by revealing that they are just old “friends” and that there was “absolutely no truth” to the rumours.

‘She [the Stewarts] introduced Scott to Kourtney,” Alana Stewart said People at the time. “I was there when it happened, so I can tell you they’re all good buddies.”

Scott was spotted with Kimberly, Rod and her brother Sean in May as Kourtney prepared to tie the knot with Travis Barker in Italy.

Meanwhile, Scott also sported a laid-back look, a gray windbreaker with green lining and camouflage pants, on Tuesday night as he left Nobu in the company of a leggy brunette.

His mysterious date wore a deep black dress that showed off her roomy cleavage and long legs.

The two were spotted in Scott’s new gray Ferrari before zooming away for the evening.

Scott has remained relatively inconspicuous since his ex Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in June.

Kourtney and Scott, who split in 2015 after nearly a decade together, share sons Mason, 12, Reign, seven, and daughter Penelope, 10.

After a string of brief romances, the 43-year-old KUWTK star took things to a romantic level in late 2020 with her longtime boyfriend Travis, 46.

In October 2021, the couple was engaged.

On May 15, they officially became husband and wife in a Santa Barbara courthouse.

A week later, Kourtney and Travis held an extravagant wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, attended by the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the children Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Over the years, Scott has been associated with the likes of Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie and Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin – all of whom are much younger than him.

Most recently, the entrepreneur enjoyed a brief romance with British model Rebecca Donaldson.

They made their red carpet relationship official during the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in April. Unfortunately, Scott and Rebecca would retire in June.

Since then, Scott has been spotted in Los Angeles with a number of aspiring models, but whether or not he is romantically linked with any of them has not been confirmed.