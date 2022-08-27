Scott Cam admits most viewers can’t afford the homes on The Block

The Block host Scott Cam has admitted that most viewers can’t afford the houses being renovated during the Channel Nine show.

But the veteran tradie, 59, said fans can still pick up tips and tricks for home improvement from the contestants, even without the same eye-watering budget.

Last year’s most expensive home went for a whopping $4.4 million; when The Block premiered in 2003, the top prize was $751,000.

Over the past season, couples have been renovating homes in the country of Victoria, with some adding tennis courts, vineyards and 10 acres of land before going up for auction.

“Ultimately, I think people want to see something luxurious so they can take some of that,” Scott said. TV tonight.

“Maybe they can’t afford that real house, but they might be able to get something out of that house to put in theirs that they can afford.

“It’s all about creating visions for people to say, ‘I love that kitchen. The house is too big for me, but I want to put that kitchen in my house or that bedroom.'”

“And of course everyone wants to see a nice big house, in this case on 10 acres for example, that they can aspire to and say, ‘I’d like to get that someday.’

It comes after Scott revealed his retirement plans in an interview with Daily Mail Australia.

“I’m 60 this year and physically fit. I’m renovating my house now because of the mold from all the rain,” he said.

“I have at least another ten years on the tool. I recently said to my wife, “We have 20 years of good health left, so from January 1, let’s start a 20-year odyssey of life.”

‘I’ll keep going until I can’t anymore, because I love it. I think I’ll last 20 years with the tool, and I’ll pull up when my body tells me to.”

Scott was rushed to hospital in 2020 after his neck ‘gave way’ after decades of wear and tear with a disc ‘burst’ that crushed a large nerve.

“When I hurt my neck, I thought, ‘Is that my working life over?’, and it was a real mental strain because I thought maybe I wouldn’t be able to work anymore, it was really upsetting. “At 57, I still had plenty of life in me,” he said.

‘Eight weeks after the operation I wasn’t even allowed to lift 1 kg, I was lucky to have a schooner [of beer[ only weighs 750g, I’d have been in real trouble.

‘So I’ve seen first hand when an injury can affect a young guy or girl who wants to be physically active [not just at work].’

After the three-hour emergency surgery, Scott described the pain as a ’12 out of 10′, both in his neck and in his arm where the nerve was struck.

‘I said to my wife, ‘You’ll have to call an ambulance because I’m going to pass out here.’ It’s like my arm was on fire. I couldn’t get rid of it,” he said at the time.

He said the injury should be a wake-up call for young traditions who need them to take care of themselves so they don’t have a poor quality of life decades later.

Scott said that in its 16-year history, The Block had not suffered a serious injury to a contestant or any of the hundreds of tradies who have worked with them.

‘Don’t try to be a hero – as we all were – and carry six wooden sticks. Wear four and just take care of your body, and then you can keep working until you’re 60,” he said.

Young craftsmen impaled on steel bars, broken bones, severed fingers and his own brother’s biceps with a huge stray nail pierced are just some of the “terrible” injuries he’s seen on construction sites.

Scott said construction sites are much safer today than they were earlier in his career, and the home improvement series had not suffered any serious injuries in its 16-year history.

“Construction is a pretty dangerous job, 100 years ago people were dying every day and that has slowly improved,” he said.

The veteran tradie said workers like him were ‘a bull at the gate’ and safety wasn’t such a big deal when he was a young carpenter.

“There’s a picture of me on a slate roof five stories up on a unit block in Stanmore—I was there for two weeks, no armor, nothing,” he said.

“If I slipped, I was definitely dead, there was a concrete driveway below.

“It wasn’t that people didn’t care, but there was a job to do and you just kept going.”

Scott’s worst misfortune was cutting off the tip of his finger with a band saw, but it could be sewn again. His brother was not so lucky and lost his for good.

“I’m lucky that I’ve never seen anyone die or break their back, but I’ve seen some serious injuries, like reinforcements going through people when they fall over, terrible things,” he said.

“I’ve seen many fingers disappear, mine too, and my brother had a six-inch nail through his biceps from a swinging piece of wood. I had to get it out too.’