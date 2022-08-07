Scotland’s Laura Muir adds 1500m gold medal to her Commonwealth Games tally

Laura Muir stormed to the 1500 meters gold at the Commonwealth Games to earn her second medal in 24 hours.

The Scots decimated the field at Alexander Stadium to win on the final day of athletics.

Muir won the 800m bronze on Saturday – after a photo finish appeal from Jamaica was rejected – to claim her first-ever Commonwealth Games medal.

Just a day later, she took the win in four minutes and 02.75 seconds ahead of Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell.

Muir’s success comes after years of heartbreak. She missed the Gold Coast Games in 2018 to take her veterinary exams and finished 11th in the 2014 Glasgow Games after falling.

When asked how that experience helped her. Muir told BBC Sports: ‘You learn from it and your time will come. It sounds cheesy, but it’s true. Eight years of Commonwealths and it’s bothering me, so this means a lot.’

In the morning session England’s Matt Hudson-Smith lost the gold when Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga stunned the favorite in the 400m.

The 27-year-old – at his home track – had to settle for silver when Samukonga made a late break in the last 50 meters to move from fifth to first place.

He ran 44.66 seconds, while British record holder Hudson-Smith crossed the line in 44.81 seconds.

He said: ‘I made a commitment to go hard in the first 200 meters. I got tired at the back. You live and you learn. You just have to persevere. I still have a silver medal.

“If you had asked people a year ago if I would do this (winning Commonwealth and World Medals), I would have said no. Things are moving in the right direction, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Stoked the fire and had to keep pushing.

‘I’ve never heard of him (Samukonga). At least I’ve copied him a bit.’

Hudson-Smith is at least contributing to the bronze he won at the World Championships in Eugene last month.

Still, it continues his frustration at the Commonwealth Games after he was disqualified from the event in 2018 for losing his job.

Hudson-Smith will now try to defend the European title he won in 2018 when he runs in Munich later this month.

In the women’s race, Victoria Ohuruogu took silver, while England team-mate Jodie Williams took bronze behind Sara Williams of Barbados.

The 4x100m women’s relay team, consisting of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita, took silver behind Nigeria.

In the men’s race, Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun took the gold, defending the 2018 title, in 38.35 seconds ahead of Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria.

Earlier at Alexander Stadium, Cindy Sember won bronze in the 100m hurdles with world champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria taking the title in a Games record of 12.30 seconds.