Scotland’s Jake Wightman wins bronze in the men’s 1500m at the Commonwealth Games

World champion Jake Wightman’s hopes of a summer hat-trick of medals came to an end after he finished third in the 1500 meters at the Commonwealth Games.

He won the World Championships in the US last month after beating Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spaniard Mohamed Katir.

Scotland’s Jake Wightman finished third and took the bronze medal in the 1500 m. for men

Australian Oliver Hoare passed both Wightman and Timothy Cheruiyot from Kenya to win

Wightman was unable to replicate his title-winning form in Saturday’s race at the Games as he was defeated in three minutes and 30.53 seconds by Australian Oliver Hoare and Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot.

The Team Scotland athlete made his mid-range move to the point of three minutes, but could not find a way past then-leader Cheruiyot, who accelerated away.

He was then passed on the final lap by Hoare, who jumped in at the last minute to overtake both stars and claim gold in 3.30.12, a new Commonwealth Games record.

Wightman took bronze and further increased his country’s medal count with Scotland in sixth place in the standings and a total of 37 medals.

The Australian gold medalist set a new record at the Commonwealth Games with a time of 3.30.12

Wightman (blue) made his move in the third minute of the race, but was unable to proceed

Australia currently holds a strong lead in the medal table (146) and currently surpasses second-placed England with 11 medals (135).

The Games will enter their final two days of sporting action on Sunday as a bid for the country to finish strong in their bid to win medals.

Australia is aiming to complete a second consecutive tournament at the top of the table, having previously won the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

The Commonwealth Games will end on Monday, August 8 after starting on July 28.