Britain’s largest police force fails to capture thousands of crimes of stalking, domestic violence and anti-social behavior – responding to just one in 21 calls in some areas.

The police watchdog expressed “serious concerns” over the actions of the Metropolitan Police after police failed in six of its nine areas of operation, with the gaffes leading violators to dodge justice.

Just days after Sir Mark Rowley took over as Commissioner, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has demanded that Scotland Yard make urgent improvements.

Britain’s King Charles III, along with Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, will arrive on 17 September 2022 to meet emergency services at Lambeth’s headquarters.

The report found that more than 69,100 crimes per year went unrecorded, ignoring victims of domestic violence or those subject to long-term abuse such as stalking, controlling and coercive behavior or harassment.

Not all rape reports were properly recorded and in some cases it took more than three days for crimes to be recorded, leading to delays in investigations into rape and victims receiving help.

Inspectors believe the force is turning a blind eye to many incidents of antisocial behavior, with only one in 21 calls from victims that led to a crime being recorded.

The force, which took special measures three months ago, was labeled “inadequate” in the way it responds to the public, with call handlers failing to answer 999 calls quickly enough and failing to identify vulnerable or repeat victims.

It has also “missed opportunities to preserve evidence that could be useful in investigations.”

A watchdog has expressed ‘serious concern’ over the performance of the Metropolitan Police after finding police ‘failure’ in several areas of its job

Sloppy investigations by inexperienced detectives also release criminals, the inspectors found.

State Police Inspector Matt Parr warned, “Unless the force improves how it responds to incidents and increases the capacity and oversight of its investigators, it will not be able to sustainably reduce crime.”

Dame Lynne Owens, deputy commissioner of Met, said: “We want to remove as many hurdles as possible to make it easier for hard-working cops to fight crime, bring justice and support victims.”