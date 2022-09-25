Scotland will be without Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna against Ukraine

Scotland suffered a devastating double blow on Sunday night when Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna were ruled out of Tuesday night’s crucial Nations League clash with Ukraine.

Already missing Manchester United’s Scott McTominay through suspension, Steve Clarke moved quickly to call up Hearts duo Stephen Kingsley and Barrie McKay ahead of Monday afternoon’s flight to Krakow.

Starters in the 2-1 win over Ireland at Hampden, the double loss of Arsenal’s Tierney and Nottingham Forest central defender McKenna represents a setback to hopes of claiming the single point the Scots need to secure a European Championship play-off spot and promotion to Pool A in the Nations League.

Kieran Tierney has been ruled out of Scotland’s game against Ukraine on Tuesday night

Scott McKenna will also have to sit out Scotland’s game in Krakow through injury

Tierney, the victim of an innocuous collision with Irish forward Troy Parrott, went headfirst to the ground before half-time.

Unwilling to leave the game following medical advice, concussion protocols forced a return to his club team Arsenal for further assessment.

With no sign of injury in the drama of a late win over Ireland, the withdrawal of McKenna with a knee strain is more unexpected. Solid in back-to-back wins over Ukraine and the Irish, the loss of the 25-year-old led to a call-up for 28-year-old left-sided Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley.

Kingsley and club-mate McKay received their only previous caps in an end-of-season Euro 2016 warm-up against France in June 2016, which ended in a 3–0 defeat.

Stephen Kingsley has been called into the Scotland squad as a late substitute

Barrie McKay has also been added to Steve Clarke’s squad ahead of their trip to Krakow

Meanwhile, Callum McGregor has urged Scotland to seize the chance to compete with Europe’s elite nations.

Finishing top of League B Group 1 would guarantee Clarke’s side a Euro 2024 play-off spot – as well as the chance of a more favorable draw when the qualifying draw is made in Frankfurt on October 9.

But Celtic captain McGregor feels promotion to League A – and the chance to play nations such as Spain, Germany and Belgium – would be a true indicator of the progress the team has made in the past few years.

“That’s where we want to be,” he said. ‘That was the aim and the goal for us when the Nations League started and we were in Pot C.

Callum McGregor wants Scotland to seize their opportunity and win promotion to Pool A in the Nations League

‘We wanted to come up in the pots and play against better teams and that would ultimately develop the team and make the players better.

‘That’s where we want to be and we understand the implications of the group and this game on Tuesday night.

‘It’s a big game for us and we have to go and do everything we can to perform.

‘We understand we’ve got ourselves in a brilliant position now to top the group. Now it’s just about trying to finish the job.

‘We will try to take the emotions away from it, do everything right and try to top the group.’