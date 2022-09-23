Scotland manager Steve Clarke urges John McGinn to go on and become a centurion for his country

Steve Clarke has challenged John McGinn to become a Scottish centurion with the ‘bubbly’ Aston Villa midfielder set to earn his 50th cap tonight.

The 27-year-old will once again lead Clarke’s side in the absence of the injured Andy Robertson in their Nations League game at home to Ireland.

McGinn has scored 14 goals for his country since his debut against Denmark in March 2016 and Clarke is a huge fan.

John McGinn (pictured) has been challenged to reach 100 caps for Scotland by Steve Clarke

“You just look at his contributions, his goalscoring record, his assists,” Clarke said. ‘He can play different midfield positions and he brings his own bubbly, bright personality to the group. He is a key member of the squad.

‘Hopefully he can keep it going and get to 100 and get a few more goals and assists.’

Scotland beat Ukraine 3-0 on Wednesday, less than four months after losing 3-1 to them in the World Cup play-offs.

Steve Clarke hopes his Scotland side can beat Ireland after losing to them last time out

Clarke will be hoping for a similar turnaround against an Ireland side that beat his men 3-0 in Dublin in June.

‘We have to be ready for anything Ireland throw at us,’ said Clarke, who has added St Mirren centre-back Declan Gallagher and Verona left-back Josh Doig to his squad after Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull withdrew through injury.