Scotland boss Steve Clarke targets revenge mission against Republic of Ireland

Steve Clarke saw Scotland storm to the top of Nations League Group B1 with a stunning 3-0 win over Ukraine at Hampden and then urged his players to deliver a repeat against Ireland on Saturday.

On a night where his side created plenty of chances, captain John McGinn got the breakthrough 20 minutes from time. Lyndon Dykes then headed home two goals from fellow Ryan Fraser corners to secure an emphatic and deserved victory.

It saw the Scots partially atone for their World Cup play-off loss to Ukraine in June.

And with Ireland at Hampden on Saturday, Clarke will want his side to atone for the debacle in Dublin, which saw his side lose 3-0 in June, before heading to the final Nations League game against Ukraine in neutral Poland on Tuesday.

The Scotland boss said: ‘It was a good performance and we were really pleased with it. Now we have to leave and reset to Saturday.

‘We’ll go away and rest and recover and get ready for a tough game against Ireland at the weekend.

“Obviously we went out there in the summer and didn’t do ourselves justice. We want to do ourselves justice on Saturday.

Steve Clarke’s side leapfrogged their opponents and are now in pole position in Group E

‘Is Ireland the perfect game for us? Without being disrespectful, I’d rather play San Marino. No, listen, it’s a different game. Hopefully we can get a similar performance and similar result.

‘These boys want to be successful for their country. They have shown that over a number of matches. In football, things don’t always go your way.

‘You will have difficult moments. The most important thing is to react to them.

‘We have responded tonight but we have to respond again on Saturday because we want to be in a position when we go to Poland to play Ukraine in the last game where we have a realistic chance to be at the top of the section.’

Clarke returned to four at the back instead of the favored three and his excellent Scotland secured a two-point advantage at the top of the table with just two games remaining.

Captain John McGinn opened the scoring with a well-taken finish in the 70th minute

He said: ‘I’ve been saying for a while that I want a team capable of playing more than one system. Was it a risk? The only risk was that you would have beaten me if I had been wrong.

‘We gave the boys a lot of information in a very short time, most of it boring.

‘We took them through walkthroughs on the pitch and we had meetings in the conference room.

‘They took it on board and they executed well what we wanted them to do.

‘It was a good performance, congratulations to the boys.’

But there was a major blow when Everton right-back Nathan Patterson came off injured in the first half. He was replaced by Aaron Hickey, who had a fine game, as many in dark blue saw.

Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score two late headers against Ukraine in the 3-0 win

Clarke said: ‘Nathan needs to go away and be assessed. It doesn’t look like a good one. Fingers crossed it’s not that bad.

But I was happy for Aaron Hickey. Everyone forgets his age and his experience.

‘I think tonight he probably felt more like an international player.

‘He grew into the game really well. He came in and I thought he was really good.

– It was not an easy job to come and play against Mykhaylo Mudryk, who many people look up to. Mudryk has good pace but Aaron handled him well.

‘We have good strength in depth and that is what we are trying to build.

“Obviously you need a good team with three games in a very short time.”