Scorned lover John Jessop is sentenced to life after slitting Clair Ablewhite’s throat

A scorned lover who slit his victim’s throat after he couldn’t accept her ending the relationship has been sentenced to life in prison today.

Mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite, 47, was brutally stabbed to death by younger lover John Jessop in February in the picturesque village of Colston Basset on the outskirts of Nottinghamshire.

Jessop, 26, was described as ‘bewildered’ when Ms Ablewhite chose to ‘cool down’ the couple’s fling after she admitted to being concerned about their age difference – before cycling to her £450,000 cottage where he launched a ‘sustained and relentless’ attack.

The killer showed no emotion in the dock as he was today sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottinghamshire Crown Court.

Mrs. Ablewhite suffered extensive knife wounds to the neck and chest during the vicious attack, and a series of blunt force and defense injuries.

Factory worker Jessop left the £450,000 property without alerting authorities and returned to his flat in Newark, Notts, in the early hours of the morning.

Mrs Ablewhite’s body was discovered the next day by her shocked 74-year-old father Graham Tinkley in the blood-stained house.

Mr Tinkley, who found his daughter lying by the fireplace still in her pajamas, told the court: ‘To this day I wake up at night; panic attacks. I see Claire in my dreams.

“I can see blood pouring from her throat as she tries to resuscitate her dead body.”

The factory worker, who met his lover on the Facebook Dating website, later became the subject of a manhunt and was arrested 11 days after the murder, which took place on the night of February 25 last year.

The manhunt prompted Jessop to warn friends three days before his arrest: ‘This could be my last night out, I’m on borrowed time’.

Jessop, 26, had cycled nearly 18 miles from his home in Newark, stopping for a patty on the way before slitting the throat of “one-in-a-million” farmer’s wife, Mrs. Ablewhite.

The case prompted senior police officers to warn internet users to “think about who they interact with online and ensure their safety is protected from violent and predatory people like Jessop.”

Mrs. Ablewhite had married at the age of 19 and spent most of her life on the farm she shared with her husband, with whom she had three children.

When the marriage broke down, she moved to the quiet seclusion of Colston Bassett to build a new life for herself.

Neighbors said the 47-year-old, who worked as a local dog walker, had only moved into a rented house in the village shortly before the attack on the evening of February 25.

Christopher Donnellan KC, prosecutor, told the hearing how Ms Ablewhite met Jessop in September 2021 – five months before she was killed.

However, it resumed the following February and the couple saw each other on a number of occasions until Jessop “expressed his concerns” around Valentine’s Day.

Mr Donnellan said he messaged Ms Ablewhite asking her not to ‘fuck with him’, adding: ‘If you don’t want to see me again, just say so.’

The court heard that he continued to press her for an explanation as to why the “relationship had cooled,” and “didn’t accept age difference as a reason.”

A later message he sent read, “Can’t you give me the real reason why you left me?” Was I too intense?’

Mr Donnellan told the hearing that on the night she was attacked, Ms Ablewhite went to the pub with friends and returned to the cottage where she had lived for about six weeks, chatting with a neighbor before entering.

He said Jessop cycled from his house after dark, left his phone there to ‘provide an alibi’, and parked somewhere in the village before walking to Mrs Ablewhite’s house.

The court heard she was assaulted at around 10:09pm – with her screams being picked up by a neighbour’s camera system.

The next morning, after failing to tend to her horses in a nearby field, a concerned friend contacted her son, who then called Mrs Ablewhite’s father, Graham Tinkley.

Mr. Tinkley let himself into his daughter’s house – and found her lying dead by a fireplace, still in her pajamas.

A search for her killer was launched by detectives, with a series of CCTV calls. Jessop was eventually identified after officers painstakingly traced his route from the murder scene to his home.

Defensively, Peter Joyce KC claimed that Jessop assaulted his victim ‘on a whim’ after he traveled to her cottage to ‘seek an explanation’.

He said: “He was baffled, worried why the woman who invited him earlier now said, ‘Sorry, I won’t tell you why, but we can’t see each other anymore.’

An argument turned violent and led to him pleading guilty to murder. It involved a brief attack that occurred over a loss of temper during an argument between two people.

Colston Bassett is based in the Vale of Belvoir on the border between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire and has a population of around 400.

“He has had a limited relationship with the opposite sex. He did have feelings for this woman, and that night things went horribly wrong.’

In moving victim impact statements, members of Ms Ablewhite’s family said Jessop was a “wicked killer” who “couldn’t take rejection.”

And after her death, two of Mrs. Ablewhite’s sons paid tribute to her, describing her as “one in a million.”

Dan Ablewhite, 28, previously wrote on Facebook: “I love you so much mama. I just want to see that beautiful big smile and give you a hug and tell you how much you mean to all of us.

“You really were one in a million, rest in peace, sleep tight, remember and dream of all the good times we had together.”

Meanwhile, Sam Ablewhite, 20, said, “RIP Mom, we all miss you so much.”

“You really were one in a million. Words cannot describe how hard my life will be without seeing that beautiful big smile you had.

Rest in peace, sleep tight and remember all the good times we had together.

“All three brothers will do anything to put a proud little smile on your face up there.”

Colston Bassett was included this week in the Daily Telegraph’s list of the ’54 poshest villages in Britain’, with an average house price of £786,955.

The sleepy village, with a population of around 400, is also known for its deep history as the home of traditional Shropshire and Stilton blue cheese.