Score the original Apple AirPods for under $18 – a whopping 39% off a tried-and-true fan favorite

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Many are old enough to remember a time when Apple included headphones with its iPhones — but that all stopped in 2020. If you want a set today, you’ll have to buy them separately.

Not only that, but you’ll also need to buy a kit with a Lightning connector, as Apple has eliminated the 3.5mm jack to better suit thinner iPhone silhouettes.

While you may run out and buy a pair of wireless AirPods, the good news for purists is that you can still get the hang of it Apple EarPods with a Lightning connector — and right now they’re discounted to just $17.68, a savings of 39% off the list price.

If you’re a purist who’s all about the original EarPods, you’re in luck – these are now discounted by 39% for a great savings off the original price. Even if you already have a wireless pair, you can keep them as handy backups that will never let you down. The sound quality is also incomparable, with many shoppers raving about the way every text, word and note sounds so much brighter and clearer. Store

After all, the world is filled with technological advancements galore. It’s nice to go back to basics sometimes, and there’s nothing quite like an old-fashioned wired pair of headphones.

Their sheer convenience more than adds to their overall appeal. You don’t have to think about charging them. You don’t have to do without them if they lose their juice. You don’t have to wonder what the hell you did with that little business.

There is also an overwhelming faction that considers wired headphones superior for their epic sound quality. There is little to no chance of experiencing interference with your signal as the audio comes directly from the device itself. This is in contrast to wireless models, whose signals are encoded and then transmitted.

Take it to the next level: The original Apple EarPods offer the advantage of exceptional sound quality, something you’ll notice with every call, song and podcast.

Apple, of course, sets the standard with its products – and these headphones are no exception. The EarPods themselves have an atypical, slightly oval shape that lends itself more comfortably to the natural structure of your ear, a departure from traditional round silhouettes that don’t always feel so right.

With powerful speakers designed to reduce sound loss and deliver the highest quality audio possible, you can expect your tunes, audiobooks, podcasts and phone calls to sound clearer and clearer than ever before.

It’s one of the main reasons people keep returning to the originals. One shopper said, “The sound quality is great,” while another enthusiastically stated, “These do your music justice!”

In addition, there is a user-friendly control directly on the wire. Use it to change the volume, pick up and hang up the phone, and even control your music.

If you’re a bit of a trend watcher, you might also know that wired headphones have been making a comeback lately. They’re old-school in the best possible way, meaning this one EarPods make your own fashion statement by simply going back to the past.

Ready to use: Your EarPods arrive smartly packaged and ready to use right out of the box.

Some people just pick them up as a backup — something they can toss in their backpack or purse or stash in a desk drawer if their wireless AirPods lose steam or need a spare. Whatever your reason, you can’t beat this incredible deal.