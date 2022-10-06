Score a discount on Amazon? You might’ve unwittingly paid more

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



More than a quarter of vacuum cleaners sold on Amazon have pretended to offer a discount when they actually just raised the price, new research shows.

By tying a price increase to the introduction of a previously unadvertised “list price” for a product, Amazon is signaling buyers that they are getting a discount when in reality they are paying an average of 23% more for their new vacuum cleaner than they would have just done. . a day before. Days after the price increase, the price drops and both the list price and the misleading discount claim disappear.

Sellers of digital cameras, blenders, drones and even books used the same deceptive practice, albeit less frequently. The fake discounts drove higher sales despite being charged more money, boosting the products in Amazon’s sales rankings.

These findings come from new research on this prize phenomenon by Jinhong Xie at the University of Florida, Sungsik Park at the University of South Carolina and Man Xie at Arizona State University. The team published their analysis in the journal Marketing Science.

“Of course, when you see this list price comparison, you assume you’re getting a discount. It’s not just that you didn’t get a discount. You actually paid a higher price than before the seller showed the discount claim,” said Jinhong Xie, a professor at the Warrington College of Business at the UF.

Currently, regulations prohibiting misleading pricing require sellers to use truthful price comparisons. Consumers have won class action lawsuits against retailers such as JC Penney and Ann Taylor for making rebate claims using illegitimate values ​​in price comparisons.

In the pricing practice discovered by Xie and her colleagues, the list price can be truthful yet misleading. That’s because retailers advertise a price discount by displaying the list price when they actually raise prices, giving the impression of a deal. But usually the product is sold at a lower price without any comparison to a list price. It’s the timing of the price comparison that misleads shoppers.

“Current regulations are all about list price value, and they say nothing about misleading consumers by manipulating the timing of list price introduction,” Xie said.

The researchers studied the pricing of household products on Amazon from 2016 to 2017. Xie and her colleagues tracked more than 1,700 vacuum cleaners and collected nearly half a million individual observations of prices. While most introductions of a new list price were accompanied by a price drop or no price change, 22% were accompanied by a price increase instead.

Because shoppers see they’re getting a deal, these misleading discounts improved the products’ sales rankings on Amazon, a measure of sales volume.

“We found that by increasing the price by an average of 23%, the seller gains an 11% advantage in their sales ranking among all products in the home and kitchen category,” said Xie. “It allows companies to achieve the impossible: increase margins and increase revenue at the same time.”

Other products used this practice anywhere from 3% of the time for books to more than 13% of the time for blenders, digital cameras, and drones.

Xie says consumers can protect themselves by questioning ubiquitous “discounts” in online stores. Shoppers should not assume that a discount claim means that the price is lower than normal. Instead, buyers should compare on multiple websites. They can also use online tools that provide price history to find out if the advertised price they see is really a deal or not.

“We think consumers should be aware so they can protect themselves,” Xie said. “And we think consumer organizations and regulators should evaluate this new marketing practice to determine if and how to handle it.”

