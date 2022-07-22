Scorching summer of 1936 saw ND bake in 121f heat that was hotter than DEATH VALLEY and killed 5k

Millions of Americans are undergoing a sweltering heat wave that brought 111-degree weather — but don’t think of those who endured 121-degree heat to North Dakota without air conditioning.

Lawton in Oklahoma was the hottest place in the United States on Wednesday — with mercury reaching 111 degrees there.

Much of the world is also experiencing a prolonged heat wave, with Britain experiencing its hottest day on Tuesday, with a temperature of 104 degrees at London Heathrow Airport.

Despite the blistering heat that most Americans now leave in front of the air conditioner to cool down, in 1936 they had it even worse.

The 1936 heat wave broke the record for hottest July after Steele, North Dakota, hit 121 degrees, while the Great Plains and parts of the Midwest suffered the most from the endless summer heat.

It was hotter than Death Valley back then and hot enough to sear steaks on the street.

People in Nebraska and New York slept outside to avoid the suffering heat in their homes as the 1936 summer heat wave killed more than 5,000

Women in St. Paul cooled off using fans and stood by a box of ice as a rudimentary form of air conditioning

The Mississippi River in St. Louis almost dried up during the drought because there was little rain in the spring

A Kansas cow nibbles on dry land as heatwave devastated crop production

The heat wave hit in the midst of the Great Depression after a brutal winter that hurt crop production and led to economic hardship.

Devil’s Lake in North Dakota reached -21 degrees, Illinois River ice grew to 19 inches thick, Chesapeake Bay completely frozen over and schools across the country lost more than a month of programming, according to the Washington Post.

The historic heat wave started in March after rainfall became scarce. In June, the northeast was bathed in heat and soon after, the south and west joined in.

In the Midwest, Indiana had a two-week period of triple-digit temperatures with only fans to cool them down. Air conditioning was only available in a few stores and theaters at the time.

The heat got so bad that people in Nebraska and New York were sleeping outside, and by September more than 5,000 people had died from heat-related problems and 1,000 in Canada.

Researchers found in 2015 that the 1939 heat wave was born of high seawater temperatures and lack of rain.

“Together they have reduced spring rainfall and created perfect conditions for scorching hot temperatures to develop in the heart of the US,” Markus Donat of the ARC Center of Excellence for Climate System Science told the Washington Post.

Beaches filled up as Americans tried to cool off from scorching temperatures (Photo: Beachgoers in New York)

Thousands of people packed on an LA beach on March 1, 1936 (pictured)

Today, heat remains the number one cause of weather death in the US and since 1936 the country has experienced several heat waves, including the drought of 1980 and the summer of 1988, which killed 10,000 people.

The southwest has had a mega drought since 2020 and 42 percent of the soil moisture has a shortage.

Experts said that if the 1936 conditions happened today, it would be much more severe, “because of climate change, it’s likely that the temperature effects will be even more devastating and those old records could be surpassed,” Donat said in 2015.

The highest temperature ever recorded was 134.1 degrees in Death Valley, in July 1913.

Two girls cooled off in Pennsylvania on Thursday as temperatures hit the high 90