Scorchers take a double blow as Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt are ruled out by the BBL

Perth Scorchers have taken a big hit in their BBL title defense with Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and England batsman Phil Salt both ruled out of the entire BBL due to injury.

Marsh will miss three months of cricket after exploratory surgery on his troubled left ankle. He has carried the ankle problem with him for many years and was injured again in Australia’s ODI series against Zimbabwe in August, ruling him out for over a month. It also compromised his preparation for the T20 World Cup and limited his ability to bowl in the tournament.

Marsh’s decision to have surgery now gives him the chance to be fit for Australia’s next ODI assignment in India in March.

Salt suffered a second-degree ligament injury to his left shoulder during the third and final ODI against Australia in Melbourne last week. He dove to save a boundary and also suffered a concussion in the same incident and was eliminated. His arm was chambered in a sling after the match to protect his shoulder and after returning to England he consulted a shoulder specialist who recommended that he miss both the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament and the BBL.

Phil Salt puts his body on the line in vain•Getty Images

Scorchers general manager Kade Harvey said the defending champions would look for further replacements for Marsh and Salt.

“Losing Mitch and Phil so close to the start of the season is very disappointing,” said Harvey. “Mitch is one of the best ball forwards in global cricket with an incredible BBL record, and his leadership and presence in the group is staggering.

“Phil has proven his class for England and in T20 tournaments around the world, so it’s a shame he doesn’t choose the Orange this summer.

“We are under no illusions about how difficult it will be to cover the absences of Mitch and Phil, but we are proud of the depth of our roster and have many players who are capable of going the extra mile.”

In better news for the Scorchers, fast bowler Jhye Richardson is expected to be fit for the start of the BBL despite being held out of Western Australia’s Sheffield Shield match against Queensland this week due to a bruised heel.