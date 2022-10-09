Scooter tycoon, 62, dubbed the 'Swiss Elon Musk' reinvents THAT iconic 1960s runaround car 

<!–

They fell out of fashion in the 1960s with the advent of the Fiat 500.

But bubble cars are rolling off the production line again – and this time they’re electric.

The cars have been redesigned for the modern age by scooter magnate Wim Ouboter, nicknamed the ‘Swiss Elon Musk’.

Ouboter, which has sold 50 million lightweight Micro Scooters since 1997, has now unveiled its shiny Microlino bubble cars, priced from £13,200. They are 8 feet long and 5 feet wide, which means three can squeeze sideways into a parking space.

The model is inspired by the original Isetta bubble car, which was driven by celebrities including actor Cary Grant, despite being a budget car. Former banker Ouboter, 62, said: ‘Scooters got people moving and have saved countless unnecessary car journeys.

‘I think that a similar change in thinking is now essential for urban driving by car to reduce CO2 radically.’

The first 500 Microlinos will go on sale in Germany, Italy and Switzerland this year, and it is hoped the car will arrive in the UK this spring.