Scooter stunt goes wrong as rider crashes through the window of Northcote Melbourne restaurant

A Melbourne restaurant owner has no choice but to close his business after a scooter rider crashes through the windshield.

On Monday night, CCTV recorded footage of the rider attempting a stunt before it went horribly wrong and slammed through a shop window along High Street, Northcote.

Despite large shards of glass falling around him, the rider miraculously stood up without injury.

The vision captured the scooter rider’s stunt when it went wrong and he lost his balance and fell to the restaurant’s windshield (pictured)

The man stumbled backwards and crashed through the windshield (pictured) of the Italian restaurant 113 Eatery in Northcote, Melbourne, on Monday evening.

But for the owner of 113 Eatery, the Italian restaurant the rider bumped into, the incident was the last straw.

After a long string of recent bad luck, Lorenzo Tron told: 9News Melbourne that the cost of repairing the damage to the window will cause it to close in the coming weeks.

Mr Tron said the challenges he had endured in running the establishment were ineligibility for rent reduction, a significant staff shortage, break-ins and now the smashed window.

“This is just too much for one person,” Mr. Tron said.

Restaurant owner Lorenzo Tron (pictured) said that due to his recent breakdown, including not being able to get housing benefits, staff shortages, break-ins and the smashed windshield, he had decided to close this business. It will remain open for service until August 14th

With damage totaling $4,000, the owner of 113 Eatery sees no other option.

“Every time you get to the top, something happens that pushes you back down,” Mr. Tron added.

Although the scooter rider came forward and offered to help with the cost of the damage, Mr Tron admitted that it is now time to walk away.

The owner had only opened this eatery a year ago while also running other restaurants in Moonee Ponds and Pascoe Vale.

His Northcote business will remain open until August 14.