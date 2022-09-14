Scooter Braun’s amicable divorce is settled! Justin Bieber’s manager will pay ex-wife Yael just $20M

<!–

In terms of expensive Hollywood breakups, it seems that Scooter Braun has come off slightly.

Despite being worth a staggering $400 million thanks to a prenup, according to his ex-wife Yael, he will only be giving away a fraction of his fortune. TMZ.

Scooter pays Yael $20 million and $60,000 a month for alimony.

The duo share legal and physical custody of their three children: Jagger Joseph, seven, Levi Magnus, five, and Hart Violet, three.

He will keep their former Brentwood home in the settlement, with the mansion worth $65 million.

In addition to preserving other properties, Scooter also keeps a jet — a Gulfstream G450 — and more than 100 works of art, including Keith Haring and Warhol, by point of sale.

He also maintains a number of bank accounts and investments plus a Porsche and Tesla.

In addition to the $20 million and $60K a month payout for child support, she’s also getting some artwork, a Land Rover Defender, and various assets from “multiple” bank accounts, per TMZ.

The couple married in 2014 and filed for divorce in July 2021.

Scooter has a number of stars on his roster under his record label, publishing houses and management, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Usher, Karlie Kloss, The Black Eyed Peas, Martin Garrix, Carley Rae-Jepsen and Tori Kelly.