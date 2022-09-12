Scooby Gang’s Velma branded a ‘Karen’ for calling cops on criminals, some black, in new online game

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ruh-Roh. Warner Bros. has changed the new hit video game Scooby Doo ‘MultiVersus’ after user feedback labeled Velma as ‘Karen’ for her tendency to call the police when a crime was successfully solved.

Velma, the bookish brunette member of the crime-solving gang, was designed in the new game to be able to flash a “wanted” poster and have the police come once enough evidence against a suspect was gathered.

But that move has failed for some of the 20 million users who have played the free game featuring characters from the Warner Bros. Discovery catalog since its July release.

Without announcing a reason, Warner Bros. the game last week. Velma now calls her Mystery Squad friends to scare opponents away

Members of the original Scooby Gang (left to right: Daphne, Fred & Velma) work on solving crimes in Warner Bros.’ new ‘MultiVersus’ video game

The game received generally positive reviews and has become popular with online users, but dissatisfaction with white Velma’s special ability to call the police for characters, including Space Jam’s Lebron James, left some with a bad taste in their minds. got mouth.

A change.org petitionwhich only drew 34 signatures, asks the company to remove the police car from a chase scene involving Velma.

“For decades, and especially in recent times, black and indigenous people of color around the world have suffered from police brutality and this police car ignores the problem of police brutality in our day and age.” [and] age,” the petition reads.

Another Twitter user said that as a black man, Velma felt uncomfortable using law enforcement in the game.

“I enjoy Velma in Multiversus, but starring a character whose special move is to call the police on her enemies definitely doesn’t sit well with me as a black man lol,” the account wrote, “he who vibrates.”

Velma’s decision to call the police for her video game criminal enemies made some in the online gaming community uneasy. She was soon branded a ‘Karen’

The game features the usual cast of characters from the original Scooby Doo series competing against various characters from across Warner Bros.’ Property Discovery Catalog

Last Thursday, Warner Bros. to the online objectors and changed Velma’s special move. She now calls the Mystery Squad to come and get her thugs when she’s done with them.

The company gave no reason for the change and it was rolled out along with a handful of other minor changes made to the game after release.

The term “Karen” has become popular in recent years to refer to a white woman who is inclined to call the authorities for people of color, or to speak to a manager, for example.