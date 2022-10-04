Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley FINALLY confirmed as lesbian in new Trick or Treat film

After decades of speculation surrounding her sexuality, Scooby-Doo’s Velma Dinkley has finally been confirmed as a lesbian in the latest animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

Clips from the new film show Velma crushing on a new female love interest named Coco Diablo.

The move comes two years after James Gunn, who wrote the live-action Scooby-Doo films, revealed he wrote Velma as ‘explicitly gay’ before it was ‘watered down’ by the studio and ultimately axed.

Velma is shown to instantly fall in love with Coco when she first meets the glamorous woman.

In the clip, Velma stops in her tracks at the sight of Coco, before blushing profusely.

‘And as promised, here are your Scooby snacks -‘ she begins before the sight of Coco catches her eye.

In another clip, Velma fawns over Coco and is unable to hide her anger after Coco rests her hand on her shoulder.

“I’m sure Coco made some brilliant observations!” Velma raves before Coco gently places her hand on her shoulder, causing the turtleneck detective to melt.

“The cute one is right,” says Coco. ‘Estefan! Show them my brilliant observations!’

Velma’s sexuality finally becoming canon delighted fans all over Twitter after decades of speculation that the character was indeed a lesbian.

‘OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN MOVIE LEAVES GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD, OMG!

It’s official! Fans expressed their delight at the Velma reveal on Twitter

“Velma makes her lesbian debut after five decades, please,” tweeted another.

“glad velma dinkley is officially a lesbian now but this is extremely unfair to my husband shaggy: if we make all the old rumors true we MUST let him SMOKE WEED,” tweeted another.

‘We have won. Velma is a lesbian with impeccable taste,’ tweeted another.

‘Velma being gay is actually massive, we’re at a point where this big character, full of decades of history and fans, is actually going lesbian and it’s just another part of her canon now! Sometimes we need to celebrate these wins,’ wrote another.

‘In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my first script’: The latest development comes over two years after Gunn revealed he had tried to make Velma lesbian in his films

The latest development comes over two years after Gunn revealed that he had tried to make Velma a lesbian in his script for the live-action films. Gunn wrote the 2002 film Scooby-Doo and 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, both of which starred Linda Cardellini as Velma.

‘In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my first script. But the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, getting ambiguous (the version that was shot), then nothing (the released version) and finally having a girlfriend (the sequel),’ he tweeted.

Tony Cervone, a supervising producer on Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated series, also previously clarified that Velma was supposed to be gay.

‘I’ve said it before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not a bee. She’s gay,” he wrote on Instagram in 2020. “We always planned for Velma to act a little out of character when she dated Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken issues as to why.

Speaking Out: Gunn opened up about his attempts to make Velma a lesbian back in 2020

Linda Cardellini played Velma in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies; pictured with co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar

‘There are hints as to why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the whole Marcie arc, it seems as clear as we could do it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but after the reset they are a couple. You may not like it, but that was our intention.’

The new development comes after Velma sparked controversy in the popular new video game, Scooby-Doo ‘MultiVersus’.

Warner Brothers changed the video game after user feedback labeled Velma as ‘Karen’ due to her tendency to call the police when there is a crime was successfully resolved.

Velma, the bookish brunette member of the crime-solving gang, was designed in the new game to be able to flash a ‘wanted’ poster and signal the police to come when enough evidence against a suspect had been collected.

But that move didn’t sit well with some of the 20 million users who have played the free-to-play game, which features characters from across the Warner Bros. Discovery catalog since its release in July.

The game was met with generally positive reviews and has become popular among online users, but dissatisfaction with white woman Velma’s special ability to call the police on characters, including Space Jam’s Lebron James, left some with a bad taste in their mouths.

A change.org petition, which only attracted 33 signatures, is asking the company to remove the police car from a chase scene involving Velma.

‘For decades, and especially in recent times, black and indigenous people of color around the world have suffered from police brutality, and this police car ignores the problem of police brutality today [and] age”, reads the petition.

Another Twitter user said that Velma’s use of law enforcement in the game made him, as a black man, feel uncomfortable.

“I enjoy Velma in the Multiversus, but head(holding) a character whose specialty is calling the cops on her enemies definitely doesn’t cut it to me as a black man lol,” wrote the account “he who vibes.”

Last month, Warner Bros. bowed out. faced the online naysayers and changed Velma’s special features. She now calls the Mystery Squad to come and get her criminals when she’s done with them.

The company didn’t give a reason for the change, and it was rolled out alongside a handful of other small changes made to the game post-release.