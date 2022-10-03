Scientologist Danny Masterson Asks Rape Case To Be Postponed After Mayoral Election

The Democratic mayoral race in Los Angeles between Karen Bass and billionaire Rick Caruso — and their clashes over the Church of Scientology — took center stage today at a hearing about the impending rape trial of That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson.

Jury selection for the trial begins Oct. 11 in LA Superior Court Criminal Court, where the 46-year-old Scientologist actor pleaded not guilty to the rape of three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

But today Masterson’s attorney Philip Cohen asked Judge Charlaine Olmedo to postpone the trial until after the Nov. 8 mayoral election, arguing that a jury could be biased by comments both candidates made in campaign ads, in which they Condemn Scientology.

Bass and Caruso agree on one thing: “They don’t like Scientology,” Cohen told the court. “The public is inundated with this (campaign ads) – it’s a big deal for Mr. Masterson.”

In court today — where Masterson appeared in a gray suit, white shirt and dark red tie — Cohen claimed his client’s trial should be adjourned until at least after the Nov. 8 election to prevent a jury from being biased by the anti – comments from Scientology.

“These (TV) ads will continue until election day,” he said. “Even if we get a jury who swears to be unbiased by this ad campaign, it’s going to be really hard to get them not to watch TV.”

Cohen called the campaign ads “seditious” and “terrible timing for the defense.”

Adding that “the word ”Scientology” should never come up” during the Masterson lawsuit — which is expected to last a month — Cohen suggested the church could be called a club or simply church.”

Prosecutor Reinhold Mueller suggested that in a questionnaire issued to jurors in Masterson’s trial, “any problems the defense may have with Scientology can be ruled out.”

But Cohen objected, telling the court, “The jurors could pass the questionnaire, but still see the anti-Scientology ads on TV.

“I don’t watch much TV, so when I see them, a lot of people see them. These ads can tap into the minds of the jurors.’

Judge Olmedo said she would rule on the defense’s request to postpone the trial later today.

Meanwhile, Masterson’s legal team — who has been out on $3.3 million bail since his June 2020 arrest — also today objected to a former Scientologist that the prosecution plans to serve as an “expert witness” during the trial. to introduce.

In a written statement explaining her one-time membership in the Church of Scientology, the witness described her “escaping from Scientology Headquarters in 2005.”

“This is clearly not an unbiased person,” said another Masterson attorney, Karen Goldstein.

“She has never testified in court as an expert. In terms of sheer bias, this one is undeniable. She is not qualified.

“What should be a Mr. Masterson case turns into a Scientology referendum.”

The prosecution defended their “expert witness” and said her testimony “would be very limited and limited to the language and organization of the Church of Scientology, not its teachings.”

Again, Judge Olmedo will rule on the expert witness issue later.

Masterson’s prosecutors — whom DailyMail.com only identifies as Jane Does 1 through 3 — are former Scientologists and are also suing him and the Church of Scientology in civil court, alleging they have been harassed and harassed since joining the actor. reported to the police.

In the criminal rape case, at a three-day pre-trial hearing in May last year, all three burst into tears as they took the stand to give harrowing and heartbreaking statements about Masterson’s rape.

Jane Doe 1 related how he threw her in his jacuzzi, raped her, then pointed a gun at her and told her, “Don’t say a king’s word. You’re not going to tell anyone.’

Jane Doe 2 described how he “ravaged her like a rag doll and hit her from behind like a jackhammer.”

Jane Doe 3 told how she woke up naked and Masterson raped her and when she tried to fight him off, he beat her and spat on her, calling her “white trash.”

Before each alleged rape, all three said that Masterson gave them a drink after which they felt “blurred” and disoriented.

Masterson has twice failed to get the three rape charges against him out of court.

When Judge Olmedo rejected his first request for denial last year, he sent his legal team back to court in February of this year to ask another judge, Ronald Coen, for denial, arguing that the denial of the request by Judge Olmedo “was based on a legal error.”

But Judge Coen rejected the second dismissal request and sent the case back to Judge Olmedo, who ordered Masterson to stand trial.

His second attempt at kicking the charges out of court revolved around testimonies from his three accusers during the preliminary investigation, where they claimed they waited a long time to report the alleged rapes because they feared retaliation from the Church of Scientology.

During that hearing, Judge Olmedo criticized the church for its “written doctrine that not only discourages but forbids a Scientologist” from reporting another church member to the police.

And she ruled that the “expressly written teaching of the Church sufficiently explains the hesitation and delay” in reporting the alleged rapes.”

Masterson’s attorney, Philip Cohen, questioned whether “the magistrate’s (Judge Olmedo) ruling was based on a legal error…because that written doctrine doesn’t exist.”

And he questioned the credibility of all three alleged victims whose testimony, he said, contained “a host of inconsistencies.”

Prosecutor Mueller responded, calling Cohen’s argument “a lot of assumptions and speculation about what the magistrate was thinking at the time of her ruling.”

Judge Coen rejected the second motion to dismiss, saying he agreed with Judge Olmedo’s finding that the evidence and testimony of the alleged victims at the hearing were “credible and sufficient to substantiate the charges.”

The church sent an attorney to last February’s hearing to file an Amicus Brief — a letter filed by a person or organization that is not a party to the case, but wishes to provide information or advice that may be helpful to the court.

The church’s order—focusing on Judge Olmedo’s criticism of the Scientology doctrine, which she said forbade the Scientologist to report other church members to the police—stated, “It’s false—that’s not the doctrine of the Church of Scientology.”

But Judge Coen denied the Amicus Brief and told the court, “This is beyond my jurisdiction.”