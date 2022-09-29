Scientists use machine learning to help fight antibiotic resistance in farmed chickens

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Scientists have used machine learning to find new ways to identify and track diseases in poultry farms, which will help reduce the need for antibiotic treatment, reducing the risk of antibiotic resistance transferring to human populations.

The study, published in The ISME magazinewas led by Dr. Tania Dottorini of the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science and Future Food Beacon at the University of Nottingham.

The rapid increase in poultry production to meet the growing demand in China has led to extensive and indiscriminate use of antibiotics. This has led to a worrying increase in the incidence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in animals, which could potentially spread to humans through direct contact, environmental contamination and food consumption.

Now that antibiotic resistance is one of the most threatening problems worldwide, effective and rapid diagnosis of bacterial infections in chicken farming can reduce the need for antibiotics, which will reduce epidemics and AMR.

In this project, researchers in Nottingham collected samples from the animals, humans and the environment on a Chinese farm and its associated slaughterhouse. This complex “big” data has now been analyzed for new diagnostic biomarkers that will predict and detect bacterial infection, the occurrence of AMR and transmission to humans. This data will then allow for early intervention and treatment, reducing the spread and the need for antibiotics.

The study yielded three key findings. First, several similar clinically relevant antimicrobial resistance genes (ARGs) and associated mobile genetic elements (antibiotic resistance genes that can move within the genome and between bacteria) were found in both human and broiler samples. In particular, eleven types of clinically important antibiotic resistance genes, with conserved mobile ARG gene structures, were found between samples from different hosts.

dr. Dottorini said: “These similarities would have been missed if we had only used large-scale conventional comparative analyses, which basically showed that microbiome and resistomes differ between environments and hosts. Overall, this finding suggests the relevance of adopting a multi-scale analysis. in dissecting similarities and differences of resistoms and microbiomes in complex interconnected environments.”

Second, the study showed that by developing a machine learning-driven approach that integrates metagenomics data with culture-based methods, the team found the existence of a core chicken gut resistance correlated with the AMR that circulates in the farms. These results supported the hypothesis that correlations exist between resistance phenotypes of individual commensal and pathogenic bacteria and the types of ARGs in the resistome in which they occur.

Finally, using sensing technology and machine learning, the team found that the AMR-related core resistors themselves are associated with various external factors such as temperature and humidity.

dr. Dottorini said: “The food production industry represents a major consumer of antibiotics, but the AMR risks in these environments are still not fully understood. It is therefore critical to establish studies and improved methods optimized for these environments. “where animals and humans can be in close contact. Precision farming, cost-effective DNA sequencing and the increased adoption of machine learning technologies offer the opportunity to develop methods that better understand and quantify AMR risks in agricultural settings.”

Alexandre Maciel-Guerra et al, Dissecting Microbial Communities and Resistoms for Interconnected Humans, Soil and Livestock, The ISME magazine (2022). Alexandre Maciel-Guerra et al, Dissecting Microbial Communities and Resistoms for Interconnected Humans, Soil and Livestock,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41396-022-01315-7

