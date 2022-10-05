Scientists use machine learning to accelerate materials discovery

The end product of the machine learning algorithm: metastable phase diagrams for carbon. The colored areas indicate conditions in which carbon exists in certain metastable states that can yield useful material properties. Credit: Argonne National Laboratory



A new computational approach will improve understanding of different carbon states and lead the search for yet-to-be-discovered materials.

Materials – we use them, wear them, eat them and create them. Sometimes we make them up by accident, like with Silly Putty. But much more often, making usable materials is a tedious and expensive process of trial and error.

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory recently demonstrated an automated process for identifying and exploring promising new materials by combining machine learning (ML) — a type of artificial intelligence — and high-performance computing. The new approach could help accelerate the discovery and design of useful materials.

Using single-element carbon as a prototype, the algorithm predicted the ways in which atoms organize themselves under a wide range of temperatures and pressures to form different substances. From there, it constructed a series of what scientists call phase diagrams — a kind of map that aids them in their search for new and useful states of matter.

“We trained a computer to investigate, ask questions and learn how to organize carbon atoms to create phases that we may not find on Earth or fully understand, automating a whole step in the materials development process,” he said. says Pierre. Darancet, an Argonne scientist and author of the study. “The more of this process a computer can handle on its own, the more materials science we can do.”

Balance and beyond

When the atomic structure of a material changes, its electronic, thermal and mechanical properties also change. Scientists want to find new ways to arrange atoms to develop useful materials. A first way to change the atomic structure of a material is to vary the ambient pressure and temperature.

We often see these kinds of structural changes in water. At room temperature and normal atmospheric pressure, water is most stable as a liquid. If you lower the temperature enough, the same water molecules will arrange themselves to form solid ice.

Likewise, diamond and graphite are completely different materials, but they’re both made up only of carbon atoms – just arranged in different ways. Under normal conditions, graphite is a much more stable form of carbon than diamond. However, under extreme pressure and heat, graphite slowly crystallizes into diamond. When the diamond is removed from those extreme conditions, it remains in what scientists call a metastable state.

The ML algorithm constructed phase diagrams that mapped hundreds of these metastable carbon states, some known and some new.

“It is experimentally difficult to predict and produce states of matter that are not close to equilibrium conditions,” Jianguo Wen, an Argonne experimenter, said of the study. “This new computational approach allows us to explore those little-known regions on the maps that are otherwise inaccessible, or that we don’t even know exist yet.”

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1665027417_481_Scientists-use-machine-learning-to-accelerate-materials-discovery.jpg" alt="Wetenschappers gebruiken machine learning om materiaalontdekking te versnellen" title="High-resolution TEM images of carbon metastable phases. an orthorhombic graphite with AB' stacking pattern and rhombohedral graphite with ABC stacking along with the experimental and simulated diffraction patterns (blue circles). b Hexagonal-diaphite and cubic-diaphite together with the experimental and simulated diffraction patterns (blue circles). c Different combinations of stacking patterns due to the simultaneous intergrowth of hexagonal and cuboidal diamond. Credit: Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-30820-8″/> High-resolution TEM images of carbon metastable phases. an orthorhombic graphite with AB’ stacking pattern and rhombohedral graphite with ABC stacking along with the experimental and simulated diffraction patterns (blue circles). b Hexagonal-diaphite and cubic-diaphite together with the experimental and simulated diffraction patterns (blue circles). c Different combinations of stacking patterns due to the simultaneous intergrowth of hexagonal and cuboidal diamond. Credit: nature communication (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-30820-8



Verify the algorithm

The scientists trained the ML algorithm with synthetic data, which is produced through simulation and approximates the results scientists would get through experiments. They generated the data set using molecular dynamics and density functional theory, both common tools for computational chemistry.

The training data was produced using Carbon, a high-performance computing cluster at Argonne’s Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM), a DOE Office of Science user facility. Two other DOE user facilities were also used: the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Using the algorithm’s predictions as a guideline, the team verified efficacy by synthesizing and characterizing actual samples using a transmission electron microscope at CNM.

The algorithm successfully predicted known phase diagrams for carbon, and the computer-generated phase diagrams confirmed and shed light on several as-yet unexplained experimental observations.

In particular, the algorithm identified the previously ambiguous structure of n-diamond (standing for “new diamond”), a state of carbon that has baffled scientists since it was theorized more than 30 years ago. “The algorithm made new and surprising predictions about structural features of n-diamond that we verified with experiments, showing that the algorithm holds up even with high-profile phases,” Wen said.

The team also synthesized several phases predicted by the algorithm that have not yet been reported in the scientific literature. The structures of the samples matched the predictions, further verifying the algorithm.

“Material synthesis, especially those with exotic properties, can often require several experimental trials and years of effort,” said Argonne scientist Subramanian Sankaranarayanan, a lead author of the study. “Our machine learning algorithms allow us to identify the synthesis conditions of exotic materials, potentially reducing the time for their experimental realization.”

In this study, the algorithm was only applied to carbon. In the future, the scientists hope to apply the same approach to systems of more than one element. Applying the machine learning algorithm to more complex systems can lead to a broad impact on the discovery and design of useful materials.

A paper on the study, “Machine learning the metastable phase diagram of covalently bonded carbon”, was published in nature communication.

A model trained to predict spectroscopic profiles helps decipher the structure of materials

More information:

Srilok Srinivasan et al, Machine learning the metastable phase diagram of covalently bonded carbon, nature communication (2022). Srilok Srinivasan et al, Machine learning the metastable phase diagram of covalently bonded carbon,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-30820-8

Provided by Argonne National Laboratory

