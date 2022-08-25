Scientists take control of magnetism at the microscopic level

The sample (grey) has no applied magnetic field and has left-handed (left inset) and right-handed (right inset) magnetic domain walls. When magnetized (red), the sample’s domain walls come closer together and destroy or combine (bottom inset). Credit: Oak Ridge National Laboratory.



Atoms in magnetic materials are organized in regions called magnetic domains. Within each domain, the electrons have the same magnetic orientation. This means that their spins are pointing in the same direction. “Walls” separate the magnetic domains. One type of wall has spin rotations that are left- or right-handed, known as chirality. When exposed to a magnetic field, chiral domain walls approach each other, making the magnetic domains smaller.

Researchers have developed a magnetic material whose thickness determines whether chiral domain walls have the same or alternating handedness. In the latter case, the application of a magnetic field leads to destruction of colliding domain walls. The researchers combined neutron scattering and electron microscopy to characterize these internal, microscopic features, leading to a better understanding of magnetic behavior.

An emerging field of technology called spintronics involves processing and storing information by using an electron’s spin instead of its charge. The ability to master this fundamental property could open up new possibilities for developing electronic devices. Compared to current technology, these devices can store more information in less space and operate at faster speeds with less energy consumption.

Published in Nano letters, this study demonstrates a way to change the rotation direction and the occurrence of domain wall pairs. This suggests a possible route for controlling the properties and movement of domain walls. The results may have implications for spintronics technologies.

The ability to manipulate the movement of domain walls has remained a challenge because typically magnetic domains can randomly change orientation. Moreover, domain boundaries shift unpredictably when domain sizes are reduced to allow for higher information storage density. However, a class of materials called chiral magnets has shown potential for reducing random domain wall behavior. This is because chiral magnets exhibit intricate spin structures, which help reduce the random reversal of domains.

Researchers from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Louisiana State University, Norfolk State University, the Peter Grünberg Institute and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette developed a chiral magnetic material by inserting manganese atoms between hexagonal layers of niobium disulfide compounds. By conducting neutron experiments in the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR), the team was able to analyze the magnetic nanostructure of the material when exposed to different temperatures and magnetic fields.

These measurements were combined with characterization via Lorentz transmission electron microscopy, allowing a more complete understanding of the magnetic behavior. The team’s data suggest that changing the thickness of the chiral magnet can cause some domain wall pairs to rotate in opposite directions, known as opposing chirality. In addition, the researchers found that domain walls of opposite chirality will move toward each other and destroy when exposed to an external magnetic field. The findings could inform future research on magnetic property control for technological applications.

Velocity of magnetic domain walls was found to be fundamentally limited

More information:

Sunil K. Karna et al, Destruction and control of chiral domain walls with magnetic fields, Nano letters (2021). Sunil K. Karna et al, Destruction and control of chiral domain walls with magnetic fields,(2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolet.0c03199

Provided by the US Department of Energy

