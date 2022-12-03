Scientists suggest dropping the term “manflu” after finding that women are most at risk.

<!–

Scientists have proven what most women always suspected: men worry too much when they have the flu.

They studied flu-like symptoms in more than 100 men and women and found hardly any differences when it came to runny noses, headaches, chills or sleep deprivation.

But researchers concluded that, on average, men’s flu symptoms were milder — not more severe — than women’s.

The findings undermine previous studies suggesting that men really do suffer more from colds and flu, feel generally unwell, and have higher temperatures and death rates than women. But the latest study, by researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck in Austria, concluded that the term “male flu” should be dropped immediately.

Scientists say women’s sex hormones activate the immune system to attack invading viruses

The scientists, whose research was published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research, said they found that women did recover faster. They said this may be due to female sex hormones such as estrogen, which can activate the immune system to attack invading viruses.

They noted that they actually expected to find that the flu was more severe in men.

“But our results point to a different outcome — we now recommend rejecting the man flu hypothesis based on our data.”