Scientists studying 120million-year-old fossils find evidence of mammal being eaten

British scientists believe they may have discovered the first known incident of a dinosaur being eaten by a mammal.

Paleontologists have analyzed 120-million-year-old fossils from China of a small feathered dinosaur, known as a microraptor, with the foot of a mouse-sized animal on its ribcage.

Dr David Hone, from Queen Mary University of London, said: “We can remember that some of our ancient relatives were a meal for hungry dinosaurs.”

His team’s findings were published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

Dr Hone added: “It is very rare to find examples of food inside dinosaurs, so each example is really important as it provides direct evidence of what they were eating… This study paints a picture of a fascinating time in time: the first record of a dinosaur devouring a mammal, even if it’s not as scary as anything in Jurassic Park.’

Microraptors lived in the ancient forests of what is now China, between 125 and 113 million years ago.

Although it moved on its two legs, experts believe that some species may have been capable of guided flight.

About the size of a crow or small cat, microraptors would have slithered from tree to tree to hunt small game.

Although the specimen was first described in 2000, the researchers said the previous team had not been able to see the remains of another animal inside the dinosaur.

Further analysis suggests that the prey was a mouse-sized mammal, probably ground-dwelling and not a good climber.

Previous research has shown other Microraptor specimens with food preserved in their stomachs, such as a bird, a lizard, and a fish.

However, the team added that it is not certain if these dinosaurs had preyed on these animals directly or if they found them dead and took them away.

Dr Alex Dececchi, from Mount Marty College in South Dakota in the US, and another of the study’s authors, said: “The good thing is that, like your house cat, which was about the same size , Microraptor would have been an easy animal to breed.” Live in terror if it runs away, as it will hunt everything from the birds in your feeder to the mice in your hedge or the fish in your pond.