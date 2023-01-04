Scientists show artificial tissue restores penile function in pigs

Scientists have developed an artificial tissue that has successfully restored penile function in pigs and promises to be used on humans one day.

The ‘bionic penis’ effectively mimics a fibrous sheath of tissue needed to maintain erections, called tunica albuginea, which pumps blood to the penis.

About half of men between the ages of 40 and 70 reportedly experience some form of erectile dysfunction, while an estimated five percent suffer from Peyronie’s disease, which is thought to occur as a result of injury from sex.

Experts from South China University of Technology in Guangzhou, China said the pigs involved in their study regained normal erectile function using the artificial tunica albuginea (ATA).

WHAT IS TUNICA ALBUGINE? The tunica albuginea is the protective covering around the erectile tissue of the penis that pumps blood to this area. It is directly involved in maintaining an erection because the Buck’s fascia narrows the erectile arteries of the penis, preventing blood from leaving and thus maintaining the erection. The tunica albuginea can become damaged during sex, causing Peyronie’s disease.

“We largely anticipated the problems and results of the ATA construction process, but we were still surprised by the results in the animal experiments, where the penis returned to a normal erection immediately after using ATA,” said study co-author Xuetao Shi, a researcher. at the South China University of Technology.

‘The biggest advantage of the ATA that we report is that it achieves tissue-like functions by mimicking the microstructure of natural tissues.

“This design approach is not limited to the biomimetic design of tunica albuginea tissues, but can be extended to many other load-bearing tissues.”

Shi said his team’s research had now focused on solving male reproductive health problems, including erectile dysfunction, infertility and Peyronie’s disease, a connective tissue disorder in which scar tissue forms in the tunica albuginea and causes pain.

While many previous studies have focused on repairing the urethra, Shi said there had been less research on restoring erectile function.

However, this isn’t the first time researchers have attempted to repair damaged tunica albuginea tissue.

The difference is that in the past studies have looked at making patches from other tissues in a patient’s body, but the problem with this is that their immune system often rejects them or complications arise.

Because their microstructures differ from those of natural tunica albuginea, it is also difficult for these patches to effectively replace the natural tissue.

To tackle this problem, researchers at South China University of Technology developed ATA based on polyvinyl alcohol, which has a curled fiber structure similar to that of natural tissue.

As a result, the artificial material has biomechanical properties similar to those of tunica albuginea.

The first thing researchers needed to do was determine whether the synthetic material was toxic to other tissues in the human body, as it is designed to remain in the body for long periods of time, and felt it shouldn’t be harmful.

They then tested the ATA in miniature pigs with injuries to their tunica albuginea.

The scientists found that patches made from the artificial tissue restored erectile function to such an extent that it was almost the equivalent of normal penile tissue.

They then analyzed the artificial tissue a month later and found that it helped achieve a normal erection after the penis was injected with saline.

“The results one month after the procedure showed that the ATA group had good but not perfect repair results,” said Shi.

The scientists found that patches made from the artificial tissue (bottom right) restored erectile function to the extent that it was almost the equivalent of normal penile tissue (top left). Below left is the penis after an injury to the tunica albuginea

Shi noted that in penile injuries, the tunica albuginea is usually not the only tissue damaged.

Surrounding nerves and the corpus cavernosum, the spongy tissue that runs through the shaft of the penis, are often damaged as well, making repairs even more difficult.

“Our work at this stage focuses on the repair of a single tissue in the penis, and the next stage will be to consider the repair of the overall penile defect or the construction of an artificial penis from a holistic perspective,” Shi added. please.

He said his team now wants to explore techniques to repair other tissues, including the heart and bladder.

In their paper, the researchers wrote, ‘ATA demonstrates the ability to repair injuries and restore normal erectile function of penile tissue damaged by ATA in a pig model.

“Our research shows that ATA holds great promise for penile injury recovery.

The research has been published in the journal Matter.

